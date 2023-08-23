Corey Davis career earnings: How much did Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate earn in 6-year NFL career?

Corey Davis surprisingly announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that he had been contemplating the decision for a while, but decided to step away from the game to spend more time with his family.

Davis had been away from the New York Jets since Aug. 16, due to a personal matter. However, it appears that he will not be returning to the team.

Davis played six years in the big league and made a small fortune. According to Spotrac, he made $52,484,706 in career earnings.

Reports state that Davis made $22,490,000 in base salary and $18,608,864 in signing bonuses. He also raked in $11,385,842 in roster bonuses.

With Davis announcing his retirement, he will not get the chance to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFL regular season. However, the Jets will have the likes of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman among their top offensive weapons for Rodgers.

Corey Davis' net worth in 2023

Former New York Jets WR Corey Davis

According to reports, Corey Davis is worth an estimated $5 million as of 2023. He accumulated most of his wealth thanks to his football career.

Davis reportedly signed a four-year, $25,394,688 contract with the Tennessee Titans as a rookie in 2017. He then put pen to paper on a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York Jets on March 16, 2021, of which he received $27 million in full guarantees.

Corey Davis' NFL stats and career

The Tennessee Titans picked Davis in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the team before joining the New York Jets in 2021.

Davis also played two years with the Jets before deciding to call it quits on Aug. 23, 2023. He still had one year remaining on his deal with the New York outfit.

Across six seasons in the NFL, Davis racked up 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns on 273 receptions.

