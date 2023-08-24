Corey Davis retirement: 3 players Jets should target to help Aaron Rodgers

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets lost a possible weapon for 2023, as wide receiver Corey Davis decided to abruptly retire from the NFL after six seasons. He had a three-year deal with the franchise, but disappointed in the first two seasons due to poor quarterback play and decided to walk away before the regular season.

Davis decided to call it a career even with the opportunity to play with Aaron Rodgers. It's clear that something is up with the former wide receiver, a top-five pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jets WR depth chart: Who's Aaron Rodgers going to throw to?

The starters for New York are now set to be Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, with Mecole Hardman as the slot receiver.

Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor are the primary backups. Alex Erickson is also set to make the team - he's a wide receiver, but his main duty is on special teams.

Aaron Rodgers won't be short of options.

3 substitutes for Corey Davis after retirement:

1 - Julio Jones

If the Jets turn to Julio Jones, it's going to be due to his experience - and no one will expect him to be the same superstar from the previous decade. He could be a possession receiver and be a fantastic resource for Garrett Wilson as he blossoms into one of the league's best wide receivers. Don't expect him to put up big numbers if it happens.

2 - T. Y. Hilton

The same could be applied to Hilton, who wasn't much of a factor during his previous season with the Dallas Cowboys. Experience and a few plays here and there will always be important for a wide receiver group that needs depth.

3 - Kenny Golladay

Golladay recently played for the New York Giants. Not much would change for him, but he would definitely need to improve his effort, especially as his exit from the Giants was anything but happy.

Maybe having Rodgers as his quarterback could be enough motivation to bring him back to his Detroit Lions level, when he was one of the most underrated wide receivers in the league by the time he hit free agency.

