Corey Davis made a shocking decision just two weeks away from the 2023 NFL season kickoff. The veteran wide receiver officially announced his retirement from the New York Jets, significantly impacting their depth chart with the preseason winding down. He was projected to be one of their starters this year, making his recent announcement even more shocking.

Many fans have speculated why Corey Davis would make such a bold decision, especially considering the strange timing of it. Some of them have come to the conclusion that maybe he was unable to fall in line with the demands of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The superstar brings an entirely different atmosphere to the locker room, replacing youngster Zach Wilson.

Rodgers has been known to be a bit difficult to work with at times due to the way he wants things done. This is likely even more so the case when he's dealing with his wide receivers. Some fans have speculated that this exact situation is what forced Davis to seemingly make the decision to suddenly retire.

Here's what some fans have been saying on Twitter about the development:

"Damn the Jets really ended this man's love for the game"

"Dawg spent 2 months with Rodgers and decided he rather retire"

"Bro can't handle Aaron Rodgers"

"That talk by Cobb was the final straw I’m guessing"

"Bro didn't even have to play a game with Rodgers"

"damn bro i guess his heart really isn't in it bc the jets theoretically should be goos and fun to be with this year"

"what playing w aaron rodgers does to a man"

"he couldn't bare watching aaron rodgers play football WOW"

"Remember, DeVante Adams wanted out of GB.....just sayin"

"I wouldn’t want to play for the Jets either"

Randall Cobb recently explained that Aaron Rodgers won't tolerate wide receivers not meeting his standards on the field and will refuse to throw that player the ball in certain situations. Cobb and Rodgers played together for the Green Bay Packers, so the veteran receiver knows the way his quarterback operates. Fans have speculated that maybe this has something to do with why Corey Davis suddenly retired.

Who will replace Corey Davis on the Jets' depth chart for the 2023 NFL season?

Corey Davis was projected to be one of the New York Jets' starting wide receivers for the 2023 NFL season, along with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. Now that Davis is officially retired, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb are expected to pick up most of the extra work. They have a relatively deep roster of offensive weapons, so they should theoretically be able to overcome the loss.

