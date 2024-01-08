Corey Linsley career earnings: How much has Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate earned in 10-year-long NFL career?

After Week 18 comes the time when we see players retire and coaches move on, and for Los Angeles Chargers center and Aaron Rodgers' former teammate Corey Linsley, his time in the NFL will be coming to an end.

Corey Linsley was with the Chargers for three years. This season, he only played three games due to a heart issue and the team placed him on the non-football illness list. He told reporters on Monday via Pro Football Focus that he is "99 percent" sure that he will retire.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Corey Linsley's contract details

Having been drafted to the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the NFL draft, Linsley knew that he would have to fight for a roster spot, and he did, playing in all of Green Bay's 16 games in 2014.

As he made a name for himself, the payday followed, and after spending seven years with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Chargers as a free agent, per Spotrac. It also includes a $13 million signing bonus. In 2023, Linsley earned a base salary of $10,500,000 while carrying a cap hit of $13,100,000 and a dead cap value of $18,300,000.

He was expected to be a free agent after the 2026 season, but due to a heart issue, his NFL career has been cut short.

Linsley has earned $66.1 million in 10 years in the NFL.

Corey Linsley's NFL career

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

While with the Packers, Linsley was a beacon of consistency as in four of his six seasons, he played all 16 regular season games, which included every playoff game in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020.

His best year for the Packers was in 2020 when he was named an All-Pro at his position and he followed that up the following year with the Chargers as he was named to the Pro Bowl.

Expand Tweet

Corey Linsley played 132 NFL games across 10 years (99 for Green Bay and 33 for LA) as he was a consistent player who always produced for his team.