Could Aaron Rodgers' first-team All Pro selection signal the end of Tom Brady's MVP campaign?

All-Pro selections came in today, and Aaron Rodgers beat Tom Brady to the quarterback spot in the first team. The vote was 34-16 in favor of Green Bay's quarterback, and it could spell an end to Tom Brady's chances of becoming the MVP.

Both have played pivotal roles in their teams becoming the two top dogs in the NFC and entering the playoffs as favorites to reach the NFC championship game. With no other non-quarterback player making plays worthy of being the outright MVP, it looks most likely a quarterback will be the season MVP again.

Considering that the same 50 voters affiliated with the Associated Press All-Pro team will also choose the MVP, it looks likely that, if a quarterback is chosen, Aaron Rodgers will get the nod. The only logical way he does not get this now is if they choose the MVP from a position other than quarterback.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' stats in the 2021 NFL regular season

Tom Brady leads the field at the end of the regular season on a couple of important parameters. He has the most passing yards this season with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also has a completion percentage of 67.5%, only 12 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 102.1.

With numbers such as those given above, one would think that Tom Brady was a lock-in for the All Pro first team and the MVP. This makes sense given the fact that the Packers quarterback is tenth in terms of passing yards this season with just 4,115 yards. But in terms of passing touchdowns, he jumps up to fourth with 37. The statistics get even better when we look at interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown just four interceptions. It is by far the lowest among starting quarterbacks. Out of those four, two came in the very first game when he had an off day. Another one came against the Cincinnati Bengals and the final came against the Seattle Seahawks, a week after he had just returned from being out with COVID. His completion percentage is 68.9, and his quarterback rating is 111.9, again the highest among all starting quarterbacks in the league.

For this reason, Aaron Rodgers is being rated above Tom Brady by the experts. It makes him the presumptive favorite to win the MVP award now as well, with his personal history also pointing in the same direction. He was on the All Pro first team in 2011, 2014 and 2020, and each year, he won the MVP award.

If there is any small consolation for Tom Brady, it is that Aaron Rodgers was also the MVP last season and fell to him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. It culminated in Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl for the 7th time. If that scenario repeats this year, we are sure Tom Brady would not think twice about missing out on the MVP award.

