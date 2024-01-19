Could Davante Adams leave Raiders if they draft a rookie QB? Star WR makes stance clear on 2024 NFL Draft

In March 2022, Davante Adams' trade to the Raiders made a high splash across the NFL. The six-time Pro Bowler was supposed to help the franchise reach the postseason and be a Super Bowl contender. However, Las Vegas missed the playoffs in Adams' first two seasons.

The team holds the No. 13 pick in this year's NFL Draft and could look at getting a franchise quarterback. Adams recently appeared on the "Two Gs in a Pod" podcast and addressed the draft. He also spoke about his love for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

“I think based off the situation last year," Adams said, "I paid a little bit more attention to where Bryce and CJ were playing it was a little bit easier to pay attention to them. I’m not great with college football but I did pay a little attention to Jayden Daniels."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know he’s good, tough, obviously he won a Heisman so he’s a great player. That’s somebody that I think could come in and be a decent player."

Expand Tweet

“I do think he’d be a good player. It’s somebody that I’ve seen, he looks like he can throw it. He’s a good athlete he can go on a run, make plays with his legs. That’s crucial in today’s world.

You got too many dudes like Maxx chasing down the quarterback and if the quarterback can’t move around it’s a lot of sacks. Having somebody like him could be crucial for our team, or for any team.”

Daniels was second in college football with 40 touchdown passes and 50 total touchdowns. His 3,812 passing yards ranked him fifth in college football. Besides the Heisman Trophy, the LSU star took home the AP Player of the Year, SEC Offensive Player of the Year and many others.

The potential of the Raiders to secure Daniels could be enough to keep Adams around for the 2024 season. In the wideout's two seasons with the Raiders, there have been five starting quarterbacks: Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham, Jimmy Garoppolo, Aiden O'Connell and Brian Hoyer.

Comparing Davante Adams' first and second seasons with the Raiders

In his first season with Las Vegas, Adams led the NFL with touchdowns (14) to go with his 100 receptions and 1,516 yards. It was the most yards in a single season, tied for the second-most touchdowns, and the fifth-most receptions in franchise history.

By comparison, this season saw a drop but was still dominant. Adams finished with 103 receptions, 1,103 yards and eight touchdowns. His 103 receptions tied for the third-most in team history.