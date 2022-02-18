Could Deshaun Watson to Buccaneers rumors push Tom Brady to return?

The Deshaun Watson trade rumors have been around for about a year and aren't going away anytime soon. He has no intention of returning to the Houston Texans, and that means 31 other teams have a shot to land the dynamic young quarterback.

Of course, not all 31 teams are looking for a new signal-caller. Fans must also consider the fact that he has a full no-trade clause in his contract. So if the Texans are going to swing a trade, Watson has to approve the destination.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stirred up some conversation this week when he named the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential landing spots for the quarterback.

"Deshaun Watson has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with #Bucs and #Vikings among teams on his radar," Fowler wrote on Twitter.

Fowler's colleague Josina Anderson then pumped the brakes on those rumors by tweeting that she spoke with Watson's agent and learned he is reportedly not eyeing any teams at the moment.

"I spoke with Deshaun Watson’s agent. He says there's no truth that Watson is eyeing the Bucs, Vikings or any teams ahead of free agency. 'We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time,'” Anderson wrote.

Yet we can already connect the dots between the Buccaneers and Watson for several reasons. First, Fowler's rumor must have come from somewhere. Second, the Bucs desperately want a talented quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. Landing the Texans quarterback would keep them on a championship path.

One fun wrinkle to this discussion is Brady himself. He has already hinted multiple times that he may not be done for good. If he does want to return, the Buccaneers hold his right in 2022. Could he ultimately decide to return after seeing these rumors?

Deshaun Watson may push Tom Brady to return

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was obviously hard for Brady to step away from the game of football. We know that because it took him until the age of 44 and he still never formally declared retirement from the NFL. There is always a door open for a potential return.

The Buccaneers have also not openly started searching for a replacement. That will change when the new league year begins in March.

Let's say the league year begins and the team is connected to Watson. The Texans have all the leverage because they could even wait until closer to the draft to get a sweeter deal.

All the while, Brady will be sitting at home watching his former team go after a new quarterback who could lead them to Super Bowl glory. The unknown intangible factor here that fans don't know of is what Brady's mindset is at the moment.

One would think, given his past, that he wants to prove to the world that he can still win a Super Bowl at the age of 45. If so, going back to Tampa Bay would be a great fit because of the familiarity. The roster could stay in place knowing he is back for one final run.

Brady walking off into the sunset for good would have been much easier if he had just won a Super Bowl. Getting knocked out in the Divisional Round could leave him feeling he has something to prove, and seeing a replacement being discussed may be what ultimately makes him return for one final farewell run.

