Could George Pickens become one of the best wide receivers in 2023?

George Pickens is looking like the real deal for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a nice touchdown in the first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver out of Georgia had one of the premier highlight plays in the NFL last year with his amazing catch against the Cleveland Browns. He finished his rookie season with 801 yards and four touchdowns. Fellow rookie Kenny Pickett often turned to Pickens when he needed a big play.

Pickens had 47.1 yards per game and averaged about 9.5 yards per target last year. The wide receiver is quick, running a 4.47 at the 40 in the NFL combine last year.

The second-round pick seems destined for a big rise in 2023. Antonio Brown broke 1,000 yards in his second season and turned out to be one of the best receivers ever. If Pickens can be anything like Antonio Brown on a football field, the Steelers have struck gold with yet another wide receiver.

George Pickens enters year two with Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett was thrust into the limelight last season following Mitch Trubisky's injuries. He had an ugly start in his first NFL game against the New York Jets, throwing three interceptions. But Pickett showed later in the year in games against the Raiders, Colts and Ravens that he could lead the Steelers in the fourth quarter.

Pickett ran a 4.73 in the 40 last year, and he showcased that he was a dual-threat runner. His 237 yards and three touchdowns rushings are something that the Steelers are looking for.

Pickett went 6-for-7 for 70 yards and that touchdown pass to George Pickens in the 27-17 preseason win at Tampa Bay.

An extremely difficult AFC North division awaits the Steelers in 2023. The Bengals have won the division two straight years, and Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson has frequently led the Ravens to 10 wins and playoff football when healthy. Deshaun Watson was really bad in his first season with the Browns, but he showed what he was capable of in Houston.

Pickett will be more involved in the offense this season, and he will have to live up to the legacy of the Steelers' great list of quarterbacks.

