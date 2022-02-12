Could losing the MVP title to Aaron Rodgers lure Tom Brady out of retirement?

The NFL MVP race came down to Aaron Rodgers versus Tom Brady. Two living legends of the game were pitted against one another, with the former coming out on top to take home his fourth MVP award.

That may have come as a bit of a shock to Brady after he led the NFL in both passing yards and touchdowns. He threw for over 5,000 yards at the age of 44 and eclipsed the 40-touchdown mark yet again.

There was nothing more he could have done statistically to make his case. That is why the decision has drawn a polarizing reaction from social media.

Yet Rodgers won, and Brady has opted to retire. Or rather, he has stepped away from the game and can't yet commit to a full retirement. There's been endless speculation that he may return either in 2022 or 2023. This MVP loss could spurn the legendary competitor to return and cement his legacy one final time.

Tom Brady may have increased motivation to return

It is tough to discern exactly what Brady or any professional athlete is thinking at any given moment. All we know is what they tell us. He already said "never say never" about a possible NFL return at some point.

The quarterback had the chance to retire on top after ending his 2020 season with a Super Bowl victory. However, he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2021 season, seemingly expecting another. But would that have been enough? Winning an eighth begins the quest for a ninth and so on.

Unfortunately, he did not win the Super Bowl this year. In fact, he suffered an ugly playoff defeat. Then came the fact his dominant regular season was not recognized with MVP honors.

This is someone considered an all-time great who walked into retirement without any recent awards or trophies.

It goes without saying that someone of Brady's stature has plenty of pride in his game. He was pushed to great heights by his competitiveness. Does he want his career to end with anyone else being seen as a better quarterback?

In theory, losing out on the MVP to Rodgers could set up a great comeback story. Brady can say he decided to retire, only to realize he had plenty left to prove in his quest to be the NFL's GOAT.

Someone so competitive can always use some extra motivation and this provides exactly that. However, he did choose to retire in order to spend more time with family. So the decision may not be up to just him.

Yet if he needs a reason, the MVP snub is tailormade motivation.

