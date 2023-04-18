The NFL Draft is only nine days away and the New England Patriots will pick 14th-overall. New England missed the playoffs last year as they went 8-9 and finished in third-place in the AFC East.

The first-round of the 2023 NFL draft will be held on Thursday (April 27). It will begin at approximately 8:00 PM and will last for hours.

Could the New England Patriots add some offensive help with the 14th-overall pick?

In a mock draft stimulator on Sportskeeda's website, the Patriots selected Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer.

The first few picks showed a surprise, as Anthony Richardson went first-overall to the Carolina Panthers and Will Levis to the Houston Texans. Quarterbacks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud went into the top-10 to the Colts and Lions respectively.

Three defensive players were selected in the top-10. Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter, and Tyree Wilson were selected at pick no. three, nine, and 10 respectively.

At pick no. 14, the Patriots selected Mayer. Mayer was the first tight end taken in the mock draft and was the only TE selected in the first-round. That's not to say that there won't be more than one TE selected in the first-round as this year's tight end class is deep.

Mayer is highly regarded as one of the top tight end prospects in this year's draft. He's caught over 65 catches and 800 yards in each of the last two seasons and scored 18 total touchdowns in his collegiate career.

The New England Patriots haven't had a playmaker at tight end since Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

The New England Patriots need more playmakers on offense. They lost RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers, and tight end Jonnu Smith this off-season.

The Patriots desperately need help at tight end. New England is known for utilizing their tight ends. Rob Gronkowski was New England's starting tight end from 2010-2018 and became one of the best tight ends of all-time.

After his departure, the Patriots signed tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency and neither have panned out for them.

Smith signed a four-year $50 million deal in 2021, and recorded just 55 receptions for 539 yards and one touchdown in his time with New England. In the same off-season, Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Patriots.

He's been more productive, recording 91 catches for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Drafting a tight end like Michael Mayer would make a lot of sense for New England.

