Could the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster aid Steelers' playoff push?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been given a huge boost on offense now that JuJu Smith-Schuster has been cleared to return to practice. He suffered what was initially called a season-ending shoulder injury earlier on in the campaign, but has worked his way back to help his team in the playoffs.

This is particularly good news for the receiver because he is on an expiring deal. Showing up against the Kansas City Chiefs and making some big plays fresh off injured reserve would prove he is an elite option for any team, including the Steelers, who may opt to keep him.

But what does it mean for the Steelers offense? Will his return help guide them to victory over the Chiefs on Wild Card Weekend?

Steelers seeking a different dynamic with JuJu Smith-Schuster back

Getting him back is objectively a good thing for the Pittsburgh offense. Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are the top two weapons at receiver. Johnson led the way with 169 targets and Claypool was next at 105.

Rookie running back Najee Harris showed up third with 94 targets. Getting Smith-Schuster back should make Harris more of a weapon on the ground. Harris would not have to be such a focal point in the passing game if the one-time Pro Bowler was getting open downfield.

Ben Roethlisberger used Harris as a bit of a crutch all year, as seen by the running back's average of 6.3 yards per reception. For reference, Claypool had an average of 14.6 yards per catch.

Smith-Schuster made a name for himself with 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns back in the 2018 season. He even had nine touchdowns in 2020 before being limited with injuries in 2021.

The best role for him Sunday night would be to get open in the middle of the field for Roethlisberger, even if it's only for gains around 10 yards. Harris won't have to get banged up as much fighting for extra yards in this scenario as Smith-Schuster can take on the short-yardage role.

This would force the Chiefs defense to focus in on a new threat, leaving Claypool and Johnson a better shot to make a huge play down the field. That is, if Roethlisberger can get it to them.

There would also be a big emotional boost if Smith-Schuster can play Sunday. He brings a vibrant energy to the team and the entire offense could trend towards being creative and just having fun in what could be Roethlisberger's final game in a Steelers uniform.

The Steelers are going to remain huge underdogs whether Smith-Schuster plays or not. But any extra help is welcome when going up against the AFC powerhouse that is the Chiefs. Even one big play could make the difference in this Wild Card showdown.

