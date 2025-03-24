Could Texans get Laremy Tunsil's replacement? 2025 NFL mock draft simulator sees Houston landing 6'4", 315-pound star

The Houston Texans are in need of some offensive tackle help and the 2025 NFL draft could be a great place. Offensive tackle became the team's biggest position of need after trading Lamery Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Washington Commanders for a 2025 third- and seventh-round pick as well as a 2026 second- and fourth-round pick.

In the 2025 NFL draft, the Houston Texans are currently holding the 25th pick and there are a bunch of different scenarios that the team could do with the pick. We used the Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator to see one result that may happen and the team added an offensive tackle in the first round.

The Houston Texans select Josh Conerly Jr with the 25th pick

Landing Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with the 25th pick could be seen as a great addition as the third offensive tackle off the board behind Kelvin Banks Jr and Josh Simmons.

Why adding Josh Conerly Jr would make sense for the Houston Texans

Adding Josh Conerly Jr. makes a lot of sense for the Houston Texans as getting a 6-foot-4, 315-pounder would help protect star quarterback CJ Stroud. Conerly was a big reason why Oregon was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award for the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football after starting all 14 games at left tackle and was first-team All-Big Ten.

Stroud struggled after a great rookie season and a big reason was the pressure that the offensive line allowed. While sacks are not only on the offensive line, the number went from 38 sacks allowed on Stroud in 2023 to 52 in the regular season. That is not including the 11 sacks that he took in the two postseason games.

The Houston Texans did get some help and could easily transition Josh Conerly Jr. to right tackle if needed after adding Cam Robinson in the offseason. This is the area of need and getting the help in the 2025 NFL draft via Josh Conerly Jr. makes a lot of sense.

Do you think the Houston Texans will draft an offensive tackle such as Josh Conerly Jr. in the 2025 NFL draft?

