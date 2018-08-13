Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Could the Indianapolis Colts spring a surprise this season?

Glenn Kaplan
ANALYST
Feature
24   //    13 Aug 2018, 22:35 IST

Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts have missed the playoffs for the past three seasons and quarterback Andrew Luck wasn't relatively healthy for two of them. The Colts roster has been bad for the past couple of years and general Chris Ballard has overturned the roster a lot.

Indianapolis has a new head coach in town in Frank Reich. He was the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator last season. New England Patriots' Josh McDaniels was supposed to be the new coach, but he backed out at the last second.

With Reich in town, the philosophy will be different. Because of that, can the Indianapolis Colts surprise people in 2018? The first thing that could make them surprise people is a favorable schedule for the first eight weeks of the NFL season. The only tough games they have are both on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots and Indianapolis will probably lose both of those games.

The first five-out-of-eight games are against non-playoff teams and they will have a quarterback advantage in five of those games. Andrew Luck is back healthy and that is a good thing for the Colts. He didn't look like he was in much pain. Luck completed 6-of-9 passes for 64 yards in the Colts' preseason game last week against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

They upgraded the offensive line and the Colts have two good rookie running backs in Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

The Colts' second-half schedule is brutal. They have the face the Jacksonville Jaguars twice, the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans, and an improved New York Giants football, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The problem with the Colts is they are still terrible on defense and the AFC South is tougher than it used to be. The Titans made the playoffs last season and having a new regime in place, the Jaguars reached the AFC Championship Game last season. On the other hand, the Texans have Deshaun Watson back and they are possibly the team to beat in the AFC South Division.

Indianapolis only won four games last season and they will win more games than that this season. The Colts will surprise people earlier on in the season, but then a tough second-half schedule will cause them to fall off. Having an 8-8 would be a good season for them.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indianapolis Colts
Glenn Kaplan
ANALYST
Colts QB Luck finally resumes throwing
RELATED STORY
Ten Best Running Backs of All Time in NFL
RELATED STORY
Good Luck at last! Colts quarterback fit for training camp
RELATED STORY
Who Will the New York Giants Third Receiver be this Season? 
RELATED STORY
5 Best NFL Rookies of All Time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 remaining NFL free agents
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Football: 5 potential sleeper candidates for the...
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL Draft Round 1 Quarterback Rankings
RELATED STORY
NFL: Best Wide Receivers of All-Time
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 12 0.5 PPR NFL Fantasy Wide Receivers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us