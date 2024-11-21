Courtland Sutton or DeVonta Smith Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Courtland Sutton and DeVonta Smith both have taken turns as national news stories at different times in their careers. However, fantasy managers only care about which receiver will be a source of good headlines when Monday morning arrives. Here's a look at both receivers and a recommendation.

Is Courtland Sutton a good pick in Week 12?

Courtland Sutton at Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aside from the defense, the Broncos wide receiver has been the most reliable fantasy football player over the last several years. However, facing the Las Vegas Raiders this week, Sutton is projected a big day. With the emergence of Bo Nix, Sutton is projected to 16.1 points by Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer.

Trending

The Raiders have a leaky defense and as long as the team shows up as advertised, Sutton should have a huge first half and a quiet second half, based on the potential blowout script.

Is DeVonta Smith a good pick in Week 12?

DeVonta Smith at Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

DeVonta Smith is on a loaded Philadelphia Eagles team. While that's great news for fans of the organization, it isn't great news for managers. Still, expect a big day for DeVonta Smith against the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith is projected to earn 14.4 points by Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer. As such, the Eagles' second wide receiver should be a starter for managers this week. He most likely won't be the best choice for a WR1, but as a WR2 or flex, it would be hard to find better.

Whom should I start between Courtland Sutton and DeVonta Smith in Week 12?

Courtland Sutton gets the nod for Week 12

The choice between a team's top wide receiver on a generally sluggish offense and a second wide receiver on a loaded unit will be a weekly question for as long as football exists. The Raiders' defense ranks near the bottom in yards allowed per game, so Sutton is a solid option overall on most teams.

Looking specifically at the choice between Sutton and Smith, the Denver Broncos wide receiver is projected to earn almost two more points this week by Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, so he gets the nod this week. It might not be this way every week, but in Week 12, Sutton wins out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.