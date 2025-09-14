Courtland Sutton or DJ Moore or Calvin Ridley: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Courtland Sutton, DJ Moore and Calvin Ridley, three WR1s with renewed expectations for the 2025 NFL season, will take the field again on Sunday, set to make an impact and continue their good moment or bounce back after a tumultuous season opener.

At different levels, all three have a WR1 ceiling in fantasy football, but only one stands out above the competition this week. If you're trying to figure out who to start in Week 2, check this out.

Is Courtland Sutton a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

Courtland Sutton might be walking into the best season of his career. He confirmed that his connection with Bo Nix was terrific in 2024, but the Denver Broncos hope to see more of it.

Sutton has everything to become one of the best players in his position, and his Week 1 performance showed that he is already in great form. He led the Broncos' pass catchers with six receptions for 611 yards and one touchdown. Sutton has been urged to take the next step for years, and this might be the year when he joins the league's elite.

Is DJ Moore a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

DJ Moore and the Chicago Bears are still a work in progress. They showed interesting stuff during the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, but a proper way to close out a game wasn't one.

Moore did a bit of everything, catching three passes on five targets for 68 yards, but also rushing the ball three times for an 8-yard gain.

The Bears collapse against the Vikings, and now the challenge might be harder against the Detroit Lions. Moore and Co. need to step up if they want to return to winning ways.

Is Calvin Ridley a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

Coincidentally, Calvin Ridley faced off against Courtland Sutton in Week 1. He led the Tennessee Titans in receptions with four, but was second in yards with 27 (Tony Pollard tallied 29) during Cam Ward's NFL debut.

Playing with a rookie quarterback might hurt Ridley's chances to shine, but he can also elevate Ward's game as probably the only reliable receiver he has on the roster.

Who to pick between Courtland Sutton, DJ Moore and Calvin Ridley?

Sutton is the best option

According to Sportskeeda's "Who Should I Start" tool, Courtland Sutton is the best option among these three in Week 2 of fantasy football. The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a commanding win in Week 1, but Sean Payton's team already beat an AFC South team without Bo Nix having a spectacular game.

