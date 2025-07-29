Courtland Sutton fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Broncos WR after $92M extension?

On July 28, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the major news that wide receiver Courtland Sutton was signing a major new contract extension with the Denver Broncos. As reported on X by Rapoport, the deal is a four year contract worth $92 million ($23 million average annual value).

The extension is a major vote of confidence for the veteran receiver at this point in his career. Sutton is turning 30 years of age this year and only has two seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his career.

On the flip side though, Sutton's most productive season came last year, in his first campaign playing alongside QB Bo Nix. The two instantly showed great connection, something that resulted in Sutton finishing the year with 81 receptions, 1,081 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns, and the WR15 rank in fantasy football (14.1 PPR points per game).

Not only was it the highest fantasy football finish of his career, but it was only Sutton's second time completing a campaign within the top 30 at the wide receiver position.

As a result, fantasy football managers may have legitimate questions about whether Sutton's 2024 campaign was an anomaly or whether it is his new normal. After signing his major new contract, it is evident that the Broncos believe that he will remain as consistent as he was last year in the future.

Courtland Sutton fantasy outlook after major contract extension

Sutton is a physical receiver known for his ability to stretch the field and make contested catches on deep balls, something that perfectly aligns with the skills of Nix as a quarterback.

Fantasy Pros is currently projecting Sutton as the WR22 in PPR fantasy football this year, between Pittsburgh Steelers DK Metcalf (WR21) and Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice (WR23). This rank would place Sutton in the WR2/3 ranks heading into the new campaign and likely near the fifth round of your draft this summer.

Sutton clearly has the skills to be an important piece of the Broncos moving forward, but there is a longer proven track record of disappointing fantasy football finishes compared to other players being selected near the same point. Sutton has a ceiling of a strong WR2 and a floor of a WR4 in fantasy football this year.

