Cowboys break Bills again in Super Bowl XXVIII

Super Bowl XXVIII was played on January 30, 1994, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Dallas Cowboys, champions of the NFC, faced off against the Buffalo Bills, champions of the AFC. It was the first time the game featured a repeat of contenders from the previous year's game.

To reach Super Bowl XXVIII, the Cowboys (12-4) bounced back from an 0-2 start when star running back Emmitt Smith held out for a new contract. After owner Jerry Jones made him the league's highest-paid back, Smith then rushed for 1,486 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to winning the MVP of the league.

The Cowboys won their division and then defeated the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers (in the NFC championship game. Along with Smith, quarterback Troy Aikman led the offense, completing 292 passes for 3,100 yards and 15 touchdowns, many of them to Michael Irvin, who caught 88 passes for 1,330 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Bills (12-4) won their division and then defeated the Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs (in the AFC championship game. Quarterback Jim Kelly led the offense, completing 268 passes for 3,382 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the defense was solid, led by defensive end Bruce Smith, who recorded 14 sacks that season.

Super Bowl XXVIII marked the Bills' fourth straight Super Bowl appearance. Buffalo started well, leading 13-6 at halftime, but in the second half Thurman Thomas was stripped of the ball and Cowboys safety James Washington returned the fumble for a touchdown.

Smith then took over the game, finishing with 132 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and adding the Super Bowl XXVIII MVP award as the Cowboys won 30-13.

The Cowboys' win was their fourth Super Bowl victory, tying the 49ers and the Steelers for the most ever, while the Bills lost their fourth straight Super Bowl, something no other team has ever done.

