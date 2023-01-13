Cowboys destroy Bills in Super Bowl XXVII

Super Bowl XXVII was played on Jan. 31, 1993, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Dallas Cowboys, champions of the NFC, faced off against the Buffalo Bills, champions of the AFC.

Super Bowl XXVII is remembered more for Michael Jackson's halftime performance, which was the start of having the largest musical acts in the world perform during the break in play, than the game coached by Jimmy Johnson for the Dallas Cowboys and Marv Levy for the Buffalo Bills.

The game was also memorable for being moved from Tempe, Arizona, after the state refused to recognize the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Plus, the game is also known for Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett being stripped from behind by Bills receiver Don Beebe as Lett showboated while running to the end zone to try to complete a scoop-and-score late in the game.

The Cowboys (13-3) had another dominant regular season, winning their division and then defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and then the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Quarterback Troy Aikman led the offense, completing 297 passes for 3,100 yards and 17 touchdowns. And the defense was led by defensive end Charles Haley, who recorded 6sacks that season, and defensive coordinator Dave Wannstedt.

The Bills (11-5) won their division and then defeated the Houston Oilers (in one of the greatest playoff comebacks in history), Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins (in the AFC championship game). Quarterback Jim Kelly led the offense, completing 273 passes for 3,130 yards and 23 touchdowns, and the defense was solid, led by defensive end Bruce Smith, who recorded 14 sacks that season.

Super Bowl XXVII was a one-sided affair, with the Cowboys dominating in a 52-17 rout. The Cowboys held the Bills to just 13 points, and the offense led by Aikman, who threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Emmitt Smith, who rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, scored 52 points, the most in a Super Bowl by one team.

Aikman was named the Super Bowl XXVII MVP. The Bills became the first team to lose three straight Super Bowls.

