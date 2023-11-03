Cowboys legend Michael Irvin silences Chiefs fans over judgment on Tyreek Hill trade

Tyreek Hill has the strongest case for being the best receiver in the NFL given the season he's having. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs before the team traded him to the Dolphins last March. Two years later, there's still a discussion as to which side won the trade.

Cowboys great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin addressed the trade on 'Undisputed' with some sharp words for Chiefs fans. Irvin commented that Kansas City is struggling without Hill given the season he's having in Miami:

"Shut up and let me tell you the reality. Everybody says, 'Well, if they won the Super Bowl, then obviously they won the trade'. I just don't buy any of that. You see, the struggles that they're having right now. They won the Super Bowl because they got a Superman back there at quarterback."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Irvin concluded:

"And it looks like he's starting to hurt his back a little bit because they're dropping a lot of passes. Because you keep asking too much of him. Don't tell me how you are a better team without Tyreek Hill when he is on his way to 2000 yards. You could've had that. So, I don't know how you can say you won this trade."

Despite winning the Super Bowl last season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' passing offense have struggled at times this season. The leading wide receiver in yards on the Chiefs is rookie Rashee Rice with 361. Rice also leads with 30 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 61 receptions, 1,014 yards, and eight touchdowns so far this season. To put it in perspective, Hill has 112 yards less that the Chiefs' top four wideouts combined.

This is not including All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who has 583 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Tyreek Hill and his stats with the Chiefs

Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs

With Hill preparing to face his former team in Week 9 in Germany, it is a good time to look back at his career with the Chiefs. The current Miami Dolphins star made the Pro Bowl in all six seasons with Kansas City with four seasons of over 1,100 yards.

In all, he racked up 479 receptions, 6,630 yards, and 56 touchdowns. Hill ranks fifth in Chiefs history in yards, fourth in touchdowns and receptions.

We'll see if the four-time All-Pro can add to his tremendous stats versus the Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium this week.

Poll : Do you agree with Michael Irvin? Yes No 0 votes