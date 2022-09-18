Cowboys vs Bengals: Time, channel, live stream and injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals face a stern test against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The two teams will square off at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, September 18th.

The Bengals suffered a narrow overtime loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. The Cowboys fell to a defeat against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their opening game of the season. Both teams will be eager to get that first win on the board. We await to see who comes out on top.

What time is Cowboys vs Bengals?

The Week 2 contest between the Bengals and Cowboys takes place at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 18th at 4:25 PM EST.

What channel is Cowboys vs Bengals on?

In the USA, the Bengals vs Cowboys game will be broadcast live on TV on CBS.

Cowboys vs Bengals live streaming guide

In the USA, NFL fans can live stream the contest on Paramount+.

Cowboys vs Bengals injury report

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player Position Injury Status Dak Prescott QB Thumb Out Michael Gallup WR Knee Out Tarell Basham DE Thigh Out Connor McGovern LG Ankle Out Jayron Kearse S Knee Out

The Cowboys will be without five key players for their Week 2 clash against the Bengals. In the absence of Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush will start at quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Position Injury Status Tee Higgins WR Concussion Questionable Devin Asiasi TE Quad Questionable Josh Tupou DT Shin Questionable

Joe Burrow will start as the quarterback for the Bengals on Sunday. Zac Taylor has three players listed as questionable for Week 2 including Tee Higgins, Devin Asiasi and Josh Tupou.

Joe Burrow will start for the Bengals in Week 2

Cowboys vs Bengals head-to-head record

The Cowboys and Bengals have met 13 times in the past. The Cowboys hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record with nine wins against four victories for the Bengals.

The last time these two teams faced each other was in December 2020. The game ended in a comfortable 30-7 win for Dallas. However, Cincinnati look a strong outfit this season with Joe Burrow as their marquee man. Burrow had a bad day at the office in Week 1, where he threw four interceptions against the Steelers. It was likely just a bad day at the office for Burrow, and we are expecting a big performance from him in Texas.

Dallas are something of an unknown quantity with Cooper Rush under center. With the Bengals' scoring potential, he will have to come out all guns blazing. A thrilling encounter awaits on Sunday and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far