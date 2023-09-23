Cowboys vs Cardinals prediction and betting tips, September 24, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys on September 24, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. ET. It will be the first and only matchup between them in the 2023 season.

They last faced in Week 17 of the 2021 season, where Arizona defeated Dallas by 24 - 21. This game features two teams going in opposite directions. Arizona is sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 0 - 2 record, while Dallas is tied atop the NFC East with 2 - 0.

The big story is that Dallas will be without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs due to a season-ending knee injury. The Cardinals will be without defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and linebacker Josh Woods.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals prediction

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Dallas is a 12.5-point road favorite with a moneyline of -700, while Arizona has a +500 moneyline. This Week 3 game will feature two good running backs, Tony Pollard for Dallas and James Conner for Arizona.

A game like this could be sneaky because of the double-digit spread, but Pollard might get a nice workload here. Dallas' offense is on a roll, scoring 30+ points in the first two games.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is Dak Prescott's favorite target, as he leads the team in yards (220) and receptions (15). Also, this defense led by Micah Parsons is still stout even without Diggs in the secondary, allowing 10 points or less so far.

The Cardinals have Joshua Dobbs starting under center, who is off to a slow start with 360 yards and a touchdown. Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz are two of Dobbs' better targets in the passing game.

Here, the Cardinals are overmatched in every area on paper, which will translate on the field. Give me Dallas over Arizona in this game.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals betting tips

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner

It might be hard to find a bet that works in this matchup. Arizona is a double-digit home underdog. Here, take Dallas at 12.5 because Dallas wants to continue their dominance.

Another tip could be to look at any potential prop bets, such as an anytime touchdown. Take Pollard and Lamb for Dallas and Conner for Arizona for an anytime touchdown in this case.

Should you want to be safe, take the Dallas moneyline at -700. Dallas could put away Arizona early. Overall, betting on the Cardinals should be used at your discretion.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals head-to-head

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

This game will be the 92nd meeting between both franchises, dating back to 1960. Dallas currently leads the series with 56 wins to Arizona's 34 and a tie.

The Cardinals have won six of the last seven games in this series. Dallas' previous victory was in September 2017 on the road by a score of 28-17.

Arizona is looking to make it seven wins in their last eight games versus Dallas in Week 3.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals

TV Schedule: Fox

Radio: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan (Cowboys); Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Cardinals)

Time: September 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Stream: Fubo, NFL+