Cowboys vs. Falcons prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys will look to brush off the disappointment of last week's surprise loss against the Denver Broncos when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Cowboys succumbed to a 30-16 humbling against the Broncos, with the score only looking respectable due to a 16-point surge by Dallas in the fourth quarter when Denver was up by 30. Quarterback Dak Prescott had one of his worst games in recent memory, completing just 19/39 pass attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Denver completely neutralized the Cowboys' offense, who will look to bounce back in Week 10.

The Falcons have had a mini resurgence of their own, winning three of their last four games and positioning themselves to challenge for a playoff spot. Quarterback Matt Ryan's incredible recent form has been the key to the Falcons' turnaround. He's thrown for over 300 yards in each of Atlanta's last three wins and is playing at an elite level right now. The veteran quarterback's performance will determine whether the Falcons can pull off an upset win on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons betting odds

Spreads

Dallas Cowboys: -9.0 (-105)

Atlanta Falcons: +9.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Dallas Cowboys: -420

Atlanta Falcons: +315

Totals

Dallas Cowboys: U54.5 (-105)

Atlanta Falcons: O54.5 (-115)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons betting picks

The Falcons have a surprisingly decent passing defense, but defensive coordinator Dean Pees' unit has had trouble stopping the run. They've allowed an average of 123 yards on the ground this season, which ranks 24th in the NFL.

The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in the league in Ezekiel Elliot and a great backup in Tony Pollard. Expect the Cowboys to be run-heavy on offense, with both Elliot and Pollard each scoring a touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons key injuries

Dallas Cowboys

DE Randy Gregory (Calf): Out

OT Tyron Smith (Ankle): Out

Atlanta Falcons

CB Kendall Sheffield (Hamstring): Out

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons head-to-head

The two franchises have met 29 times in the NFL. Dallas leads 18-11 all-time head-to-head.

The two teams last met during the 2020 season. The Cowboys won a wild game 40-39.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction

The Falcons' offense can be unstoppable when Matt Ryan gets it going, but they can just as shut down when the quarterback isn't in his element. The Cowboys can rely on the ground game if Dak Prescott has a rough outing and vice versa. The Falcons' over-reliance on Ryan could be their undoing, but they will likely do enough to stick around until late in the game.

Prediction: Dallas wins with a late touchdown.

