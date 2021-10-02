Cowboys vs Panthers Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Sam Darnold and the upstart 3-0 Panthers face their first acid test this Sunday as they battle the ascending Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers have been one of the surprises through the early part of the year. They've played efficient, clean football, and they've attacked their opponents' weaknesses.

The Cowboys faced a tricky test on opening night. They fought back and forth with the Bucs, but ultimately fell short. Since the opening defeat, the Cowboys went on the road to California and defeated the Chargers. America's Team came home for their opening game against the Eagles on Monday night. They routed the Eagles to build some momentum ahead of this crunch clash.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers | Week 4 of the 2021 NFL regular season

Date & Time - Sunday, October 3rd, 2021, 1:00 PM EST

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

Spreads

Panthers: +4.5

Cowboys: -4.5

Moneyline

Panthers: +190

Cowboys: -220

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Game Picks

The bettors and bookmakers favor the Panthers. However, some may not share their confidence. The Panthers defense is elite. They've shut down offenses through three weeks of the season. However, they've not played an offense as potent as the Cowboys yet. The Cowboys have home-field advantage and the better quarterback. That might give them enough to win the game and upset the odds.

PFF @PFF Dak Prescott vs. Eagles



🔥 21/26

🔥 238 Yards

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Key Injuries

The Cowboys are nursing injuries to some key players, especially in defense. Randy Gregory, who shone against the Eagles, was dealing with a knee injury and didn't practice on Thursday. Furthermore, safety Donovan Wilson went down on Monday night and hasn't practiced either. A groin injury is hampering the defensive back. One player to monitor is Tony Pollard. His absence from practice was not injury-related, but he took no part in Thursday's practice session.

The Panthers' most significant concern is Christian McCaffrey. The superstar running back exited the Texans game because of a hamstring injury. The back hasn't practiced at all, and he will indeed be scratched on Sunday morning at the latest. Rookie wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. is trending in the right direction, and he should suit up on Sunday.

David Newton @DNewtonespn Panthers' injury report (Thursday): Full - LT Cam Erving (knee), CB C.J. Henderson (groin), LB Shaq Thompson (back). Limited - DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), RG John Miller (shoulder). Out - RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring). Panthers' injury report (Thursday): Full - LT Cam Erving (knee), CB C.J. Henderson (groin), LB Shaq Thompson (back). Limited - DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), RG John Miller (shoulder). Out - RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring).

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Head to Head

The Cowboys hold the head-to-head advantage by their nine wins over the Panthers. Their last meeting happened in 2018, and the Panthers triumphed in a 16-8 victory.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction

The Cowboys are the better team on offense, and their home advantage should make it difficult for the Panthers' offense to function. It is the first litmus test for Darnold and the Panthers' offense without McCaffrey. Dan Quinn's Cowboys defense is ascending week on week, and they should eke out a narrow win to go 3-1.

