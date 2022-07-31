NFL Countdown: Super Bowl 40 a moment 14 years in the making for Steelers legend Bill Cowher

Following the 1991 season, long-time Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll announced his retirement. The Steelers were now on the hunt for a new man to lead the franchise for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger.

It quickly became a two-horse race between local boys Bill Cowher and Dave Wannstedt. The job went to Bill Cowher. He was a Pittsburgh native who grew up a stone's throw from Three Rivers Stadium, the former home of the Steelers.

The 34-year-old was given the unenviable task of replacing Chuck Noll. And the expectations were simple: "Win a Super Bowl." Cowher would eventually deliver what was asked of him, but the journey took fourteen years. It had plenty of bumps in the road and setbacks along the way.

An immediate impact as the Steelers become a post-season fixture

Noll's final season was disappointing. The Steelers finished 7-9. Cowher's impact was instant as the team returned to the playoffs. This was the beginning of a run that saw the Steelers reach the post-season in six consecutive seasons. Cowher became only the second rookie head coach in NFL history to achieve that feat.

However, during this period, the Black and Gold acquired the reputation of always being the bridesmaid, never the bride. The Steelers would often fail to maintain their regular-season form. Those six playoff runs resulted in only one Super Bowl appearance, against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.

The 1995 Steelers got off to a torrid start and found themselves 3-4 after Week 7. They would then win eight of their last nine games to claim the second seed in the AFC. They continued that form in the playoffs. First, they trounced the Buffalo Bills. Next, they narrowly overcame the Indianapolis Colts to become the first team to reach the Super Bowl after such a poor start.

At 38 years old, Cowher also became the youngest head coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl. On that day, however, it wasn't meant to be for the Steelers. They came up just short against the legendary Cowboys team, who completed their own dynasty by securing a third Lombardi in four years.

Those six postseason visits were followed by three years in the wilderness. During this time, Cowher reconstructed his aging team. Pittsburgh was contenders again in 2001. They, however, once again, fell in the AFC Championship game to the New England Patriots.

Big Ben arrives to get the Pittsburgh Steelers over the hump

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints

Heading into the 2004 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh had no intention of drafting a quarterback. Instead, they were looking to shore up their offensive line. That all changed when Miami Redhawks prospect Ben Roethlisberger slid from a potential top-four pick all the way down to the Steelers at eleven.

Both Cowher and Director of Football Operations Kevin Colbert were still intent on taking an offensive lineman. They were about to pass on Big Ben. It took owner Art Rooney's intervention. Rooney was motivated to take action because he still bore the scars of having passed on Dan Marino.

Roethlisberger's debut season saw a return to the AFC Championship game. The Steelers recorded a best-ever regular-season record of 15-1. However, it was a similar outcome, as Tom Brady's New England Patriots, again, came out on top.

The next season proved to be far more challenging as Roethlisberger dealt with multiple injury problems. Pittsburgh had to go via the wild card round. They were the underdogs throughout their 2005 playoff run as they managed to off the Colts, Broncos, and Bengals.

Cowher was returning to another Super Bowl. It took fourteen years at the helm and countless near misses. It felt like the last opportunity to deliver the triumph the Rooney family had demanded in 1992. It was a true Cinderella season for Cowher's team. They had obtained a ticket to the ball, but midnight was fast approaching.

The Seattle Seahawks were the opponents on this occasion, powered by their fierce defense. For Roethlisberger, this was the biggest day of his fledgling career. For Cowher, his one last shot at glory. On the biggest stage of his career, Big Ben delivered one of the worst statistical performances in Super Bowl history. He completed just nine passes in the entire game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers would still end the day with their first Lomardi trophy in over twenty years. Their quarterback had managed to convert on eight out of nine 3rd downs, including a 3rd and 28 to Super Bowl MVP Ward Hines.

Cowher finally delivered the Super Bowl victory he had promised, for the fanbase he was once a member of. Although he stayed in Pittsburgh for one more season, his job was done. He retired from the game in 2007 at the age of just 49, his place in Canton assured.

