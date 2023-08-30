The New England Patriots are entering the 2023–2024 regular season with one quarterback, Mac Jones.

As they were making their last cuts to trim their roster down to 53, quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were among the cuts, hitting the waiver wire.

Radio host Craig Carton spoke about the Pats' interesting decision to enter the season with one active quarterback and release both Zappe and Cunningham. Carton thinks head coach Bill Belichick is playing mind games but is believing in Jones this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is Bill Belichick playing mind games, trying to build up his young quarterback in Mac Jones. This is the same guy that tried to get Aaron Rodgers this off-season. They brought in five different veteran offensive players."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"They didn't sign any of them to try to help out. So in my mind, this is a way for him to say, Mac, we believe in you. You're the guy. We believe in you so much. There is no backup plan, so don't get hurt."

Expand Tweet

Bailey Zappe and Malik's Cunnighmah sign with the New England Patriots' practice squad

Bailey Zappe during New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham will still be members of the New England Patriots (for now). While both Zappe and Malik Cunningham cleared the waiver wire, they signed with the Patriots as members of their practice squad.

Expand Tweet

The Patriots will still officially enter this season with Jones as the only active quarterback on the 53-man roster.

Zappe filled in for Jones last season when he suffered an ankle injury early in the season, and when Jones was benched.

He played above average for the Patriots last season, appearing in four games and starting in two. Zappe went 2-0 in his two starts and completed 65 out of 92 passing attempts for 781 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Cunnigham was signed as an undrafted free-agent quarterback from Louisville. Against the Houston Texans in the first game of the Patriots' preseason, he completed three out of four passes for 19 yards, and ran for 34 yards on five carries and a rushing touchdown.

Jones will be entering the third season of his career and is looking to have a better 2023 season after having a sophomore slump. If he gets hurt in Week 1, it will be unknown who his backup will be.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Craig Carton, The Carton Show, and H/T Sportskeeda

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 1023 votes