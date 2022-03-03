Crazy numbers behind Aaron Rodgers' maximum contract extension with Packers 

What Aaron Rodgers plans to do in the future has been the main storyline dominating the NFL offseason to this point. He can stay with the Green Bay Packers, demand a trade, or even retire.

Staying in Green Bay has emerged as a likelier option, given the fact the team is rumored to be preparing a massive extension for the quarterback. In fact, signs point toward him becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL on an annual basis.

The consensus is that such a deal would be a roughly two-year, $100 million extension. So how would the Packers make that work, especially with their current cap situation?

One Twitter user who specializes in the NFL salary cap decided to create a breakdown of what this deal could look like.

2 Year Extension, $100M New Money

🥇$50M APY - Highest Paid

$127M Total Cash

$90.1M 2-Year Cash

$60M Signing Bonus

2 Void Years

$13.85M 2022 Cap Savings What does a short-term extension for Aaron Rodgers look like that makes him the highest paid player in the NFL?2 Year Extension, $100M New Money🥇$50M APY - Highest Paid$127M Total Cash$90.1M 2-Year Cash$60M Signing Bonus2 Void Years$13.85M 2022 Cap Savings What does a short-term extension for Aaron Rodgers look like that makes him the highest paid player in the NFL?📝2 Year Extension, $100M New Money🥇$50M APY - Highest Paid💵$127M Total Cash📆$90.1M 2-Year Cash🔒$60M Signing Bonus🚫2 Void Years📈$13.85M 2022 Cap Savings https://t.co/HuOgJKlbwl

There are a lot of financial details in the above tweet, so let's break it down piece by piece in a more simplified manner.

How the Packers can sign Aaron Rodgers to a maximum extension

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

The basic structure here remains a two-year, $100 million extension. This can include a whopping $60 million signing bonus and $90 million paid to him between 2022-2023.

The only way to make it work under the cap is by spreading out the signing bonus all the way through 2026. That is strictly for the team's books, as Rodgers would get paid his money under the length of the deal.

This proposed deal would see him earn $127 million over the next three years, with over $61 million going his way in 2022.

That is over $60 million in cash in one season for a player. The same player who was seemingly given up on by the team during the 2020 NFL Draft when they selected quarterback Jordan Love.

They would even be willing to take on dead cap money in both 2025 and 2026 under the terms of this agreement. That shows a commitment to keeping Rodgers happy and also chasing a Super Bowl title with him.

Aaron Rodgers' quest to become the highest-paid QB in the NFL

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Such a deal seems like a no-brainer for the quarterback to sign. The terms shared here also give the team over $13 million in cap savings this year. That money can help pay for Davante Adams, who should be sticking around if his quarterback returns.

zach jacobson @itszacharyj Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess : The #Packers await Aaron Rodgers’ firm decision, but getting him back is their No. 1 priority. And sources say they are working on a deal to be in place if he decides he wants to return to GB. It will be an expensive one. From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers await Aaron Rodgers’ firm decision, but getting him back is their No. 1 priority. And sources say they are working on a deal to be in place if he decides he wants to return to GB. It will be an expensive one. https://t.co/UmF5GLNK91 Don’t think the Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ camp would spend all this time structuring an extension without his final decision if they didn’t have a fairly strong belief that he’s coming back. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Don’t think the Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ camp would spend all this time structuring an extension without his final decision if they didn’t have a fairly strong belief that he’s coming back. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

NFL teams have been dealing with a rising salary cap for years. That means creating deals where money is pushed towards the future, hoping the eventual cap hit will be less painful given the increased available spending.

That seems to be what the Packers can do here with Rodgers. If he isn't interested, other teams around the NFL can copy this structure to ensure they pay the man what he wants and also make it work under their salary cap.

