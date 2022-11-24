Curtis Samuel or Christian Watson: Who is a better pick in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season?

Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders and Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers will start in Week 12 for their respective teams. Samuel has been a more reliable pick than Watson on the whole, but in the last two weeks Watson has exploded into form.

The Washington Commanders have won back-to-back games and will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Curtis Samuel has played every game for the Commanders this season and has started in nine of them. He has 48 receptions on 72 targets for 493 yards and has scored three touchdowns this season.

After beating the Cowboys in Week 10, the Packers suffered a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Christian Watson made a big impression by scoring three touchdowns on four receptions for 107 yards against the Cowboys and followed it up with another big week. He scored two touchdowns off four receptions for 48 yards. He was the lone Packers player to score a touchdown, and he finished with two.

In Week 8, we recommend starting Christian Watson, but there isn't much between the two. Both players have very similar stats, but Watson is currently in good form and is likely to have more targets than Curtis Samuel. Five touchdowns in two weeks is just too big to ignore.

Why Christian Watson is a better fantasy pick in Week 12 than Jakobi Meyers

Christian Watson scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11

The Packers will rely on Christian Watson since Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Romeo Doubs are all questionable this week. Watson will serve as the centerpiece of Green Bay's passing offense and is fully healthy. They play the Philadelphia Eagles, which could be a trying matchup. However, with this leaning towards a high-scoring game, Watson should continue his touchdown rampage in Week 12.

Samuels will take the field against the Atlanta Falcons in the Commanders' Week 12 encounter. Despite their winning streak, Samuels hasn't had a game with 100+ yards this year. Watson and Samuels are performing at around the same level due to Watson's two big games and have accumulated 62.5 and 86.5 fantasy points, respectively. It's important to note that Samuels has also played three more games than Watson this season.

Curtis Samuel's NFL timeline

Curtis Samuel - Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions

Curtis Samuel was taken 40th overall by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He is in his sixth NFL season and his second with the Commanders. Samuel began his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and spent four seasons with them before joining the Commanders last season.

In his career, he has 239 catches for 2,607 yards and 23 touchdowns (17 receiving and six rushing touchdowns). In 2020, he had his greatest season, with 77 receptions for 851 yards and three touchdowns.

Christian Watson's NFL timeline

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

In the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers picked Christian Watson as the 34th overall selection. He is playing his rookie season with the Packers and has 18 catches for 243 yards and five touchdowns.

