D’Andre Swift landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target Lions RB after surprise Jahmyr Gibbs pick

Last night, the Detroit Lions made a few surprising moves in the 2023 NFL Draft and it suggests that they could be moving on from RB D'Andre Swift.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was selected with the first of their two first-round selections.

The Lions traded down from pick six to 12 with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona sent the 12th, 34th, and 168th pick to the Lions in exchange for picks 81 and 6.

The Lions then selected Iowa LB Jack Campbell with the 18th-overall pick. As a result of the Lions drafting Gibbs high in the draft, some think they could be parting ways with D'Andre Swift soon.

According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have been receiving trade calls on Swift, whose reps have been in contact with the interested teams.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Sources: The #Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit. Sources: The #Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit. https://t.co/Rkf16dylaL

The Lions lost running back Jamaal Williams this offseason as he signed with the New Orleans Saints after leading the league in rushing touchdowns last season. They could lose their RB2 of last season if they trade Swift.

With the Detroit Lions drafting Jahmyr Gibbs early on in the draft, teams have contacted them about Swift. No team has been listed as a trade partner, but here are three teams that should consider trading for him.

#1 Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter after being picked

The Philadelphia Eagles won the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft last night. They traded up one pick in the draft and selected Georgia DT Jalen Carter. At pick number 30, they selected Georgia DE Nolan Smith. They also added Georgia defensive products Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in last year's draft.

While they may have won round one last night, many thought the Eagles would select RB Bijan Robinson. He was selected a few picks ahead of them at pick number eight by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles could add to their backfield that features newly acquired RB Rashaad Penny after losing Miles Sanders this off-season to the Carolina Panthers. Swift could split the backfield with Penny, who has suffered some injuries in the past few years.

The Eagles don't have too many needs on their roster so they could afford to send a mid-draft pick to the Lions in return for Swift.

#2 Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys also need backup at RB

The Dallas Cowboys were another team linked to RB Bijan Robinson last night. He and Jahmyr Gibbs were far gone by the time the team took the podium.

The Cowboys released RB Ezekiel Elliot this off-season after spending the last seven seasons with the team. They chose to franchise tag RB Tony Pollard this off-season after a career season where he rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time.

Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula in the divisional round of the playoffs, and Dallas needs a reliable backup to make their backfield committee complete. D'Andre Swift could very well be that person.

#3 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos could also benefit from having D'Andre Swift

Denver could potentially try to add another running back to their roster. They need more offensive talent to help out Russell Wilson after a down season this past year. Second-year running back Javonte Williams was set to have a breakout season last year but suffered a torn ACL, LCL, and posterolateral corner.

He missed the rest of the season after playing just four games as Latavius Murray took over the backfield.

The Broncos signed Latavius Murray of Saints' practice squad, and he finished the season with over 700 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He remains a free agent.

With Williams coming back from a serious knee injury, adding a guy like D'Andre Swift could take some pressure off Williams. It could limit his carries in the backfield with a more balanced committee.

Where do you think D'Andre Swift will be traded to if he moves on from the Lions?

