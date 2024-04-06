D.J. Fluker landing spots: 3 teams that could target veteran guard

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders after just one season. The veteran player's release was announced by the team on Friday.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Fluker in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he has been in the league since then. He last participated in a league regular-season game in 2020 while with the Baltimore Ravens.

Fluker signed a futures contract with the Raiders in January after joining the team's practice squad in December last year. He did not play for Las Vegas in any games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

D.J. Fluker may still have a lot of football left in him at the age of 33. Let's examine the teams who could be willing to take a chance on him:

Expand Tweet

Top three likely landing spots for D.J. Fluker

#1 New York Jets

Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses are the two offensive linemen the New York Jets have added in free agency. But considering Smith's past history of injuries, D.J. Fluker might assist and give more depth to the position.

The Jets still need to add a lineman, either in the draft or free agency, someone who can step in as a backup and possibly even start.

The Jets' shoddy offensive line bears much of the blame for their poor performance in the 2023 season, even with their quarterbacking woes. It's not surprising that they would be willing to spend a lot fixing a seriously damaged unit.

Expand Tweet

#2 Baltimore Ravens

The offensive line is still a major area of need for the Baltimore Ravens. D.J. Fluker might contribute skill and depth to help shield quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2024.

Fluker isn't particularly the ideal starting pitcher, but he's still one of the few available possibilities.

Although there are a lot of top offensive linemen in the 2024 draft class — one of the best in recent memory — every player selected will be inexperienced, and that's something Flucker can help with.

Expand Tweet

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers strengthened their defense with a starting inside linebacker and a safety acquired in free agency. They still need someone at the offensive line, though.

Fluker's experience in the game should make him a viable choice for the Steelers as a leader as well as depth player despite his recent struggles to gain a spot on an NFL team.