D.K. Metcalf contract: Comparing Steelers WR’s $150,000,000 extension with Justin Jefferson’s salary

D.K. Metcalf has had quite the offseason. The pacey wide receiver requested a trade out of the Seattle Seahawks, got traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will now reportedly sign a bumper new contract with his new team.

Pittsburgh's decision to sign Metcalf to a new deal is a clear sign of intent from their end. It's now up to the perennial Pro Bowler to repay the team's faith, and help them to a deep postseason run.

In the meantime, let's compare Metcalf's new $150,000,000 extension to Justin Jefferson's salary.

Comparing D.K. Metcalf's extension and Justin Jefferson's salary

According to Spotrac, D.K. Metcalf signed a four year, $132,000,000 contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yahoo Sports reported that the deal amounts to five-year, $150 million in total as Metcalf had one year and $18 million remaining on his previous contract. His new deal is for an average salary of $33,000,000.

Justin Jefferson, on the other hand agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. His deal is for an average salary of $35,000,000, has a $36,938,000 signing bonus, and $110,000,000 in total guaranteed fees.

D. K. Metcalf joins Justin Jefferson as one of the highest paid wide receivers in terms of average value. Metcalf's extension means that he earns just $2,000,000 per season less than perennial All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. It's quite the investment from the Mike Tomlin coached Steelers.

Here's a look at the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL in terms of salary per season:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - $35 million

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys - $34 million

3. D.K. Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers - $33 million

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles - $32 million

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions : $30.003 million

What can you expect from D.K. Metcalf in Pittsburgh?

D.K. Metcalf is a constant 1,000-receiving yards threat. The veteran wide receiver was a fan favorite in Seattle due to his ability to rack up yards and look entertaining while doing it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in Metcalf to give their incoming QB1 another elite option to pass to. A wide receiver duo of Metcalf and George Pickens has the potential to be a top 5 unit in the league.

Hence, it's expected that Metcalf thrives as the QB1 in Mike Tomlin's system. However, it'll be interesting to see how George Pickens deals with the possibility of having a reduced role on the offense.

