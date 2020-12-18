With many fantasy football owners eliminated from their standard fantasy football leagues, FanDuel or DraftKings daily fantasy can fill your fix for the final weeks of the season. In daily fantasy, matchups and health are the two most important factors in finding value, and there are some sneaky low-price picks to win your contest in week 15.

Daily Fantasy Picks - Week 15:

1. J.K. Dobbins, RB Baltimore Ravens

With Mark Ingram's snap counts declining every week, and his time as a pivotal Ravens rusher seemingly coming to an end, J.K. Dobbins has finally begun to earn the RB1 status a second-round pick runningback would normally be expected to hold.

This week is a potential breakout game for Dobbins, as the Ravens are without three wide receivers (all put on the COVID-19 list) and face off against the league's 28th rushing defense. Frankly, the only issue with starting Dobbins is if the Ravens get out too large a lead against the Jaguars and Gus Edwards takes over as the lead back in the second half.

At $5,900, Dobbins costs less than Todd Gurley, Nyheim Hines, and the same price as the floundering David Johnson.

The Ravens have 3 players that are averaging 5+ yards per carry (YPC):



• Lamar Jackson - 6.3 YPC

• Gus Edwards - 5.0 YPC

• J.K. Dobbins - 5.3 YPC



And the oldest of the bunch is Gus Edwards (25) 😶 pic.twitter.com/3El2hhFxzc — Rame (@HoodieRamey) December 17, 2020

2. J.D. McKissic, RB Washington Football Team

Football Team rookie running back Antonio Gibson has been a revelation in 2020, but he is questionable for Week 15 with a toe injury. Complimenting Gibson all season has been PPR God, J.D. McKissic who has finally stuck with an NFL roster after bouncing around in the first four years of his NFL career. McKissic has 66 rushes for 300 yards on the year, but his 58 receptions are where he gains fantasy points.

Seattle is the 22nd ranked fantasy defense against running backs, but their offense has led them to victories in 2020. The Seahawks present an ideal situation for McKissic, giving him the option to succeed in the run game. Or, if Seattle gets out to a multi-possession lead, he will still play a large role in Alex Smith's passing attack.

3. WR Willie Snead IV, WR Baltimore Ravens

While J.K. Dobbins is likely to be the feature of the Ravens offense against Jacksonville this week, Snead is the only legit starting wide receiver left on their depth chart. While Dez Bryant is likely to line up outside for most of the game, if the Ravens are going to force Jacksonville to guard the pass, Snead will be Lamar Jackson's main target.

Expect more than Snead's average 4.5 targets per game, and potentially much as double his 37 yards-per-game.

Note: All prices are from FanDuel Daily Fantasy standard contests.