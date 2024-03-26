Dak Prescott free agency fits: Which teams should target Cowboys QB in 2025 if extension falls through?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year, and it seems like the quarterback will test the free agency.

As per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Prescott and the Cowboys have a mutual understanding regarding the quarterback's contract situation. So far Prescott hasn't been offered a new deal and all signs point to the quarterback getting a new deal next year, either with the Cowboys or any other team.

2025 NFL Free Agency: Best fits for Dak Prescott

If Dak Prescott does end up testing the free agency next year, there could be some teams that might be willing to offer him a lucrative deal. Prescott will likely be the best available free-agent quarterback next year, and although he might not get a contract with an average annual value of $60 million or more, he could still become one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Here are three teams that could pursue the Cowboys quarterback in free agency next year:

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, if they don't draft a quarterback this year, then they will likely be the favorites to sign Dak Prescott in free agency next year.

They have a pretty good roster but are still without a franchise quarterback. There are chances that the Raiders might draft Michael Penix Jr., but if they don't, then a move for Prescott makes a lot of sense. As per Spotrac, the Raiders are projected to have $73 million in cap space next year and can afford to give the 30-year-old quarterback a multi-year deal.

#2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have had a great offseason as they have added players like Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, and L'Jarius Sneed. They are building around Will Levis, but if the second-year quarterback doesn't play well then the franchise might look to pursue a veteran quarterback.

Prescott being the best available quarterback on the market could be a potential target for the franchise if Levis doesn't have a great sophomore season in the NFL. The AFC South franchise is projected to have $89.7 million in cap space next year.

#3. Los Angeles Rams

Another interesting team that could pursue Dak Prescott is the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford is already 36 years old, and if he decides to retire like Aaron Donald, then Sean McVay could look to get the Cowboys star.

The Los Angeles Rams have a roster capable of making deep playoff runs, and if they lose Stafford, expect the franchise to target the top free-agent quarterback in the market. Although the Rams are projected to have only $37 million in cap space next year, that number will change if their current quarterback ends up retiring.

Many teams in the NFL already have their franchise quarterbacks, or they are planning to draft one in this year's draft. Therefore, the market for Dak Prescott may not be very big. As a result, he needs to be smart about his decisions, and there is a high possibility that he will sign a new deal with the Cowboys only.

As the face of the world's most valuable sports franchise, being the Cowboys quarterback provides extra incentives, which may lead Prescott to take a discount to stay with the team.