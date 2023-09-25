Dak Prescott will get no sympathy from fans of the Dallas Cowboys after throwing an interception that sealed the team's fate against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The quarterback struggled against one of the worst teams in the league, and saw his team lose its undefeated status.

The Cowboys were double-digit favorites against the Cardinals, who are not contending for anything in 2023 and are firmly in the race for Caleb Williams out of USC. Still, there's no game that's won before it's played, and Dallas learned a tough lesson on Sunday.

Fans were criticizing Dak Prescott hard after the game, especially after the late interception. Once again, the Cowboys could not win a difficult game on the road, even if it was against the worst team in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dallas Cowboys next game

Dak Prescott and the team will return home to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, with a 4:25 PM ET kickoff against Bill Belichick's team.

Even Skip Bayless took some time to criticize Prescott on Twitter, stating that 'Dak is a quarterback that you just can't trust'. Bayless has been hard on Dak even when the Cowboys won the first two weeks, so it's not a surprise by any means that he's also attacking him after an upset loss.

There will be no time to cry and whine about the loss with the fight for the top of the NFC being so heavy between the Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0, to play on Monday Night Football). Belichick will have a ton of tricks up his sleeves, so Dallas needs to move on quickly after the loss.

Dak Prescott contract

He's in the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Dallas Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this is the franchise's plan.