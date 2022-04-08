3 biggest NFL draft busts in Dallas Cowboys history

The 2022 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be pondering what to do with the team's 24th overall pick in the first round of this year's draft.

America's Team has hit on some draft picks recently, including snagging franchise quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Micah Parsons, who was only drafted last year, is already showing his potential, having been voted as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year and making first-team All-Pro during his rookie year in 2021.

Highest pass rush grades by a LB in a season since 2015



🥇 Micah Parsons (’21): 93.0

🥈 Bobby Wagner (’17): 91.0

Micah Parsons ('21): 93.0, Bobby Wagner ('17): 91.0, Telvin Smith ('15): 90.7

Despite this, the Cowboys, much like every NFL team, have had plenty of bust draft picks over the years, and here are three of the worst draft picks by Dallas in their history.

Dallas Cowboys' biggest NFL draft busts ever

#3 - Bill Thomas, RB, 1972

The Dallas Cowboys were looking to add depth to their running back room in the 1972 NFL draft, with their first two selections going on the position, with Thomas in round one and Robert Newhouse in the second. Despite the Team having Duane Thomas, Calvin Hill, and Walt Garrison ahead of the pair in the depth chart.

Unfortunately for Bill Thomas, an injury early into training camp would be the beginning of the end of his 'Boys career, and he would only play in seven games for them, never once registering a carry. He would end his time in Dallas with a stat line of 0 carries and 0 yards and would only have two kick returns, which went for 50 yards.

Thomas was waived by Big D just a year later in 1973 and would spend time with the Houston Oilers and Kansas City Chiefs before calling it a career in 1975, just three years after being initially drafted.

Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, Newhouse was a success, and he's still ranked sixth overall on their all-time rushing leaders list.

#2 - Morris Claiborne - CB, 2012

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Busts - Morris Claiborne

The Dallas Cowboys selected LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne in the first round of the 2012 draft after they had traded up to select him with the sixth-overall pick. Their scouts had Claiborne as the highest-graded cornerback in the draft since Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. This was despite the Cowboys never meeting him in person in the run-up to the draft and Claiborne scoring 4 out of 50 in the Wonderlic test, saying he blew it off as there were no football questions involved.

However, after selecting him, Claiborne never worked out in Dallas. He made only four interceptions in five seasons with the Team and only played sporadically, starting 15 games in his rookie year but never making more than 11 starts. His injury record contributed to this, missing 33 games during his five years with Big D.

He was released by the Team after the 2016 season, spending two years with the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, where he earned a Super Bowl ring despite being inactive for the win over the San Francisco 49ers. He has been without a team since that 2019 season in Kansas City.

#1 - Bobby Carpenter, LB, 2006

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Busts - Bobby Carpenter

Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells selected Bobby Carpenter out of Ohio State with the 18th-overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. It just so happens that Parcells had a relationship with Bobby's father, Rob, who was a running back with the New York Giants and had been coached by Parcells. This influenced Parcells to select Carpenter.

However, the move didn't work out, with Carpenter never establishing himself as a starting linebacker in the league. He mostly played special teams, which is not exactly what you want in a first-round draft selection. In four seasons, Carpenter finished his career in Big D with 96 combined tackles and just 3.5 sacks. Despite the poor return, Carpenter saw the field a lot, playing in 58 games before being traded to the St. Louis Rams in 2010.

He spent the rest of his career bouncing around the league, playing for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and New England Patriots before calling it a career in 2012.

