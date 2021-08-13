Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, team news and preview - August 13 | NFL preseason 2021

The Dallas Cowboys return to NFL preseason action tonight when they pay a friendly visit to the Arizona Cardinals.

After a disappointing performance in the Hall of Fame Game last week, the Cowboys will be gunning for an improved showing on the road in Phoenix. On the other side of things, the Cardinals will be hoping to kick off their preseason with a victory in front of their home fans.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has big expectations for his team in 2021 and this is the first step on their journey to the NFL playoffs.

Here's a look at how both teams shape up before tonight’s preseason clash.

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: Team news

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be without his starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. It's been reported that Prescott is set for another MRI when the team returns to Arlington after tonight’s game.

Cowboys fans will be holding their breaths and hoping for the best for their franchise QB.

The absence of Dak Prescott means that backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci will once again see a lot of game time against the Cardinals. Neither QB impressed in the Steelers game, and this is another opportunity for both play-callers to make an impression on the Cowboys coaching staff.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is set to play in his second NFL preseason game. The LB showed glimpses of his star potential last Thursday night.

McCarthy and his coaching staff will want to see a much-improved effort from the team tonight in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals will be chomping at the bit to get their first taste of NFL football tonight at State Farm Stadium. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to how much game time his starters will see tonight, but we should see a glimpse of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

Future Hall of Famer and new Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is battling a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature tonight. Larry Fitzgerald remains in pseudo retirement with the Cardinals legend not yet announcing his decision to return this year.

The Cardinals have a tough road ahead, playing in an uber-competitive NFC West, and will need to be firing on all cylinders to push for a playoff berth.

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: Prediction

Like most NFL preseason games, this should be a competitive game between two NFC playoff hopefuls.

The oddsmakers have the Arizona Cardinals as slight favorites, but that means little in the preseason. The Cowboys will want to put on a much better performance than they did last Thursday night, but the Cardinals will also be determined to start their 2021 campaign on a positive note.

Prediction: Dallas will be much improved after its first hit last week and this will help them edge the Cardinals on the road, 24-20.

