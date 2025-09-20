Dallas Goedert or David Njoku or Kyle Pitts: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert, Cleveland Browns' David Njoku and Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts are three intriguing options in Week 3 of fantasy football 2025. The trio of tight ends is one or two steps below the elite of the league, but they can put on interesting numbers and help their respective teams compete.

Goedert missed the Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs due to body issues, while Njoku and Pitts played two games, leaving interesting numbers for fantasy managers. They face big challenges in Week 3 and only one should get the nod to start.

Is Dallas Goedert a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Dallas Goedert was absent during the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs, opening the door for Grant Calcaterra to make an impact against the defending AFC champions. During the season opener, against the Dallas Cowboys, Goedert showcased his talents, catching seven passes on seven targets with a production of 44 yards.

The Eagles' passing game isn't strong at this point and Goedert could struggle against a Rams defense that has allowed only 9 total fantasy points to tight ends.

Is David Njoku a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

David Njoku is now competing with rookie tight end Harold Fanning Jr. for touches, but he remains a popular target on the Browns. In two games, Njoku has caught seven passes on 11 targets with a production of 77 yards.

He's not getting any younger, but the Browns can count on him against a team that has allowed 20 total fantasy points to tight ends.

Is Kyle Pitts a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Kyle Pitts appears to have found his best version since his rookie season. The five-year veteran has caught 11 passes on 13 targets for a production of 96 yards. Pitts should feast against the Carolina Panthers, who allow 12 fantasy points per game to the position.

After being on the receiving end of criticism for his decline, and with some saying he was out of the Falcons, Pitts is having a solid start to the season.

Who to pick between Dallas Goedert, David Njoku and Kyle Pitts?

Kyle Pitts wins this matchup.

Kyle Pitts is the most in-form player of these three and going against one of the worst teams in the league should maximize his chances to shine. Sportskeeda's "Who Should I Start" tool projects him to score 10.3 fantasy points, followed closely by Njoku's 10.5, while Goedert is projected to score 7.5 points.

