Dallas Goedert injury: Exploring Eagles TE’s status for Fantasy Football

Dallas Goedert has been having a strong 2023 fantasy football season with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a tight end position that is difficult to find steady production across the NFL, Goedert has been one of the most reliable options.

He has finished among the top 20 TEs in seven of his nine games this year, including ranking in the top five twice.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, as well as his fantasy managers, Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in their most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys. While they were on their bye week after that, apparently, he will need much more time than that to recover, as he was recently placed on the injured reserve list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Goedert injury update

Dallas Goedert

Considering trading for Puka Nacua? Fire up our Trade Analzyer to get a fair deal

Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm injury during the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys. After being examined by the medical staff, it was later announced that he suffered a fracture that would require surgery.

While the injury is not believed to be season-ending, he will at least miss four weeks after being placed on the injured reserve list.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had this to say about his tight end when addressing the media:

"We are hopeful Dallas will make a good, clean recovery, and be back soon, when he’s ready to be back."

The vague response suggests that the Eagles are hopeful that Goedert will be able to return soon, but that likely depends on how the surgery and recovery process play out. His next chance to get back on the field will come in about a month after serving his required absence.

What happened to Dallas Goedert?

Goedert made a big play for the Eagles in the third quarter of their Week 9 victory against the Cowboys. He caught a 28-yard pass down the sideline from Jalen Hurts before being tackled by a defender. The tight end immediately grabbed his arm in pain and the trainers came out to check on him.

Shortly after being examined on the sidelines and brought into the locker room, the Eagles announced that Goedert was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In the aftermath of the contest, a surgery-required fracture was diagnosed, resulting in his placement on the injured reserve list. Prior to exiting, he recorded three receptions on four targets for 50 yards.

When will Dallas Goedert return?

Per the NFL's official rules for being placed on the injured reserve list, Dallas Goedert will be required to miss at least the next four weeks before becoming eligible to be activated. The Eagles are likely hoping he will be ready to return after serving the minimum absence, but a potential timetable for his return has yet to be released.

More details on his potential return will likely become available as he works his way through the recovery process. In his absence, expect the Eagles to use some combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Albert Okwuegbunam to fill in as their tight end.

Keaton Mitchell or Joe Mixon? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for Week 11 TNF