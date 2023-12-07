Dallas Goedert injury update: Latest on Eagles TE for Fantasy Football Week 14

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is perhaps one of the team's most underrated offensive weapons. While Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown regularly get the plaudits, Goedert is sneakily one of the Eagles' biggest weapons. However, the South Dakota State alum has been out for a few weeks due to injury.

Hence, Goedert's stats differ from where he'd like them to be, but the Eagles have mostly held forth during his unavailability. Here's an update on the pass catcher's health and a potential return date.

Dallas Goedert's injury update

According to reports, Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was a full participant in a training session for the first time since Week 9. Hence, it's almost a foregone conclusion that he will feature against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

The Philadelphia Eagles will need all the help they can get after they were recently blown away by fellow NFC contenders, the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have an identical record to the 49ers and pose a different problem to Kyle Shanahan's side. The Eagles will need all the offensive firepower they can offer against one of the NFL's best defenses.

What happened to Dallas Goedert?

In the Eagles' first game against the Cowboys in Week 9, Goedert took a brutal hit and left with a fractured forearm. Since his injury, the Eagles have won two games and lost one. Notably, they've beaten the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. However, they were humbled by the San Francisco 49ers in a game where it was clear that they were missing an elite pass-catching tight end. Goedert's backup, Jack Stoll, is a competent player but, unfortunately, is primarily deployed as a blocker rather than a Travis Kelce-esque pass catcher.

Thankfully for the Eagles, Goedert looks to be back and raring to go. The Aberdeen, South Dakota native said that he's glad to be able to go and put everything else to bed and get out there and play football again.

When will Dallas Goedert return?

Goedert is set to return for his side's Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ironically, Goedert sustained his three-game injury the last time the Cowboys faced off against the Eagles. The Eagles won that game 28-23 despite losing a key piece in their air offense.

Furthermore, there are strong rumors that the Eagles are pursuing a reunion with perennial Pro Bowler Zach Ertz. Ertz is one of the most beloved players in recent Eagles history and could serve as an excellent backup option for Goedert heading into the postseason.