Dallas Goedert landing spots: 5 teams that should trade for Eagles TE amid uncertain future ft. Los Angeles Chargers

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly shopping tight end Dallas Goedert. The news came out on Sunday when NFL reporter Josina Anderson revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the current Super Bowl champions are looking to receive a fourth-round pick in the next two drafts for the tight end.

Goedert was a second-round pick by the Eagles in 2018 and played in two Super Bowls with the franchise. He became their leading tight end after Zach Ertz was traded but injuries took a toll on his production.

Here are five teams that could be on the hunt for the Eagles' veteran:

5 landing spots for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers struggled with their tight ends in 2024, as none of their weapons surpassed 500 yards. Goedert would be a nice addition to help Justin Herbert attack the intermediate zones, especially through the middle of the field.

A veteran presence could take away some of the pressure over Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. The duo showed flashes of potential in 2024 but they're still young players who could excel with an extra passing option.

#2 - Los Angeles Rams

Once again, tight end was a question mark for the Rams in 2024. Tyler Higbee struggled with injuries and Colby Parkinson had just 294 yards all season long.

Sean McVay's offense has never had a tight end of Goedert's quality and his addition would represent a massive upgrade to play along with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. This could do wonders for McVay and Matthew Stafford whose relationship will continue following the quarterback's contract extension.

#3 - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins' passing offense took a hit in 2024. Tua Tagovailoa's injury and the poor offensive line hampered the group and it never clicked as expected. Jonnu Smith was a solid tight end but Mike McDaniel likes to employ packages with 12 personnel.

Miami never had a solid TE2 playing - their second-best tight end, Julian Hill, had 100 receiving yards all season. Adding Goedert would give them a new playmaker in the middle of the field, where Tagovailoa excels as a passer.

#4 - Houston Texans

The Texans' offense is going through major changes in 2025. Stefon Diggs is out, Tank Dell is not expected to play due to injury and Robert Woods is also out. Dalton Schultz, their leading tight end, had his worst season since 2020 with only two touchdowns in 17 games.

Goedert would represent an upgrade over Schultz; the salary cap wouldn't be an issue as Schultz is in the final year of a three-year deal and the Texans can free up to $11.5 million of his $14 million salary in 2025.

#5 - Indianapolis Colts

It's been a long time since the Colts had a solid tight end on the roster. Under Chris Ballard's leadership, the team has focused on athletic players for the position, but they have not developed the fundamentals as expected. No Colts tight end reached 200 yards in 2024.

With Anthony Richardson still developing as their franchise quarterback, Goedert could become his best friend in the middle of the field. When healthy, he's a good receiving option for quick routes, as he proved through seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

