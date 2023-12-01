Dalton Schultz injury update: Latest on Texans TE for Fantasy Football Week 13

The Houston Texans lost the chance to make up ground in the AFC South division title race and may have also lost Dalton Schultz for a while.

On Sunday, C.J. Stroud and his Texans teammates lost 24-21 in a thriller against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston could have pushed the game to overtime, but kicker Matt Ammendola's 58-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds bounced off the upright.

A win for the Texans would have seen the Jaguars go atop the AFC South. However, the heartbreaking loss saw them drop to 6-5 and give the 8-3 Jaguars a two-game lead in the race for the division title.

The Texans can still make the playoffs with a wildcard spot but may have to win a few games without tight end Dalton Schultz.

What happened to Dalton Schultz?

Houston Texans TE Schultz

Schultz was limited to only one catch for two yards against the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury.

It's unclear when the veteran tight end sustained the injury, but his lack of involvement in the Texans' passing game suggests that it happened early in the contest.

He was on the field for the three quarters but sat out the entire fourth. He tried to play through the injury but couldn't continue.

Dalton Schultz Injury Update

Schultz's name appeared on the Texans injury report for the game against the Denver Broncos. The tight end did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Schultz will likely not feature against the Broncos on Sunday. His injury is a massive blow to the Texans. The veteran tight end has 451 receiving yards and five touchdown catches this season.

When will Dalton Schultz return?

Depending on the severity of the injury, Schultz could be out for 1-3 weeks. He will certainly miss the game against the Broncos and could sit out of the Texans' Week 14 battle against the New York Jets.

Schultz will likely eye a return to action for the Texans' Week 15 divisional battle against the Tennessee Titans at home. The 6-5 Texans are in a precarious position in the AFC standings.

Any slip-up could see them lose out on a spot in the playoffs. C.J. Stroud and the team will be hopeful that their standout tight end can recover quickly and return to the field.