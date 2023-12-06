Dalton Schultz injury update: Latest on Texans TE for Fantasy Football Week 14

Dalton Schultz is having a strong 2023 fantasy football season in his first year with the Houston Texans. He has ranked among the top eight tight ends six times this year, making him a TE1 on most fantasy rosters. Considering the lack of depth at the position, his consistently solid production makes him a valuable asset.

When Schultz suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago, it was a major blow to the Texans and his fantasy football managers. The injury forced the star tight end to miss their most recent game, and he is in danger of doing so again in Week 14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dalton Schultz injury update

Dalton Schultz

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Before the Houston Texans' Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Dalton Schultz could not participate in any of their practices, logging three consecutive DNPs with a hamstring injury. He suffered the ailment in his previous game and was understandably ruled out for the following one after no practice activity.

Due to his absence in their most recent contest, Schultz should be considered questionable to play in the Texans' Week 14 showdown against the New York Jets. He will likely need to return to the practice field at some point prior to the game to avoid being inactive for the second consecutive week.

Fantasy football managers should closely monitor his activity this week, as well as his official listing on the injury report.

What happened to Dalton Schultz?

During the Houston Texans' Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Schultz was forced to exit the game early after suffering a hamstring injury. He was initially reported to be questionable to return, but was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the contest. It also forced him to miss Houston's following game in Week 13 against the Broncos.

Before his early exit, Schultz recorded just one reception on two targets for two yards, setting season lows in all four categories. His abbreviated performance ended an excellent run of six top-eight finishes among fantasy football tight ends in a seven-game span, including three consecutive weeks. Week 13 marked his first missed game of the season.

When will Dalton Schultz return?

The Texans declining to put Schultz on the injured reserve list implies that they believe he will miss less than the four-game minimum absence by doing so. This means he should be considered questionable to play in Week 14. His practice activity during the week, as well as his official listing on the injury report, will provide the best update on his potential availability.

If Schultz cannot return this week, Brevin Jordan should be expected to continue filling in as Houston's starting tight end. The Texans hope that Schultz can return to their lineup soon, especially after Tank Dell suffered a season-ending injury last week.

Joe Mixon or Travis Etienne? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for MNF