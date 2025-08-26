Dameon Pierce Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Texans RB a good pick this year as Joe Mixon deals with injury

When Dameon Pierce was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2022, he was expected to be their leading rusher for the foreseeable future. As a rookie, he seemingly proved to have exceeded his fourth-round selection, posting 939 yards and four touchdowns on 220 carries as well as 165 additional yards and one score on 30 catches.

Ad

Then he regressed in 2023, being demoted to backup behind free-agent acquisition Devin Singletary. Singletary's 2024 departure could have meant a chance for a rebound, but the team instead opted to trade for Joe Mixon.

Thus, Pierce found himself mostly consigned to returning duties, setting career-lows in carries and rushing yards. And his fantasy outlook is not getting any better in 2025, even as Mixon reportedly struggles with an injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dameon Pierce's 2025 fantasy outlook

Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

The 2025 projections for Dameon Pierce are as follows:

Ad

Trending

523 rushing yards

2-3 rushing touchdowns

14 receptions

82 receiving yards

<1 receiving touchdowns

The rushing yards figure is comparably close to Joe Mixon's projection of 682, which allow him to put up a respectable draft expert consensus ranking of RB76 and PPR average draft position of #292 overall.

However, it is in the receptions where he badly loses. He is projected to have roughly a third of Mixon's total receiving yardage on nearly half as many catches, and he is not projected to reach the endzone.

Ad

Is Dameon Pierce a good fantasy football pick in 2025?

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

And even in the off-case that Mixon proves not to be the player that he was in 2024, Pierce will have to contend with another rusher in Nick Chubb.

Ad

Signed by the Texans as a free agent after a long and fruitful stint with the Cleveland Browns, the multiple-time Pro Bowler is still looking for his form after a horrific 2023 leg injury. However, his past reputation will surely position him as a clear-cut packup and veteran leader on a mostly-young squad that is still getting accustomed to winning.

That may prove to be the most significant factor in Pierce's fantasy stock in 2025.

Ad

Should you draft Dameon Pierce in 2025, and where?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

It really depends on how Joe Mixon performs in the 2025 season. If he does well, and so does Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce is a must-avoid. Otherwise, he could be worth a sleeper pick as the Texans figure out a path to their third straight AFC South title.

However, he still holds most of his value as a member of special teams. As a kickoff returner, he had nine returns for 339 yards - an improvement from 2023, albeit with no touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.