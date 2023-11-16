Dameon Pierce injury update: Latest on Texans RB for Fantasy Football Week 11

Dameon Pierce is enduring a tough second year in the NFL after being a rookie sensation for the Houston Texans. The running back kept his place as a starter, but his numbers dropped massively and he has been challenged by Devin Singletary to keep his spot.

Pierce was already out for the Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury, and the prospect of the second-year back featuring on Sunday is not looking good as well.

Dameon Pierce Injury Update

As per the latest update from the Texans, it's unlikely that the running back will be able to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with his ankle injury still nagging him and no need to push things with Singletary playing at a high level during the last game.

Dameon Pierce missed Wednesday practice with the same ankle injury that has been a problem for him for most of the season. Ankle injuries can be incredible detrimental to running backs, and in Pierce's case, playing through the injury could only aggravate the problem.

What happened to Dameon Pierce?

It's not clear when exactly the injury first appeared, but it looks like he's dealing with an high-ankle sprain that usually takes up from four to six weeks to recover. Since the Texans have not placed him on the injured reserve, they might believe that he should be able to play sooner than later.

Still, we all know how much ankle injuries can derail the production of a running back. Pierce has played in seven games this season, had double-digit carries in all of them but his highest average-per-carry was just 3.8. It's a massive drop from his excellent 2022.

When will Dameon Pierce return?

It's not clear when he'll be able to return to the field, but the earliest guess would be in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Against the Arizona Cardinals, there's no need to push him in a game the Texans are heavy favorites.

Pierce is a good running back who had a very good rookie season, but his performance has not been good since. Is the injury to blame? We shall see when he returns.