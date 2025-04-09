Damien Martinez NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Miami RB

Miami running back Damien Martinez had a successful college career for two different teams. He spent just one season playing for the Hurricanes, but it was enough to put him on the radar for many NFL teams in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

He had strong performances for both Oregon State and Miami and looks set to compete for a role in the NFL. Although he's not on the same level as prospects such as Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton, he will play an important depth role for whoever picks him.

This is a strong running back class with many different options and skill sets. The second tier of running back prospects in 2025 is also pretty strong. However, Martinez's production and age will still allow him to become a mid-round pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damien Martinez's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL draft

Damien Martinez has a very specific skill set. He's a strong player who gets a lot of yards after the first contact due to his strong physique. While he's not the fastest running back, he can absorb loads of hits without falling at the first hurdle. He's also a secure running back who does not commit a lot of fumbles.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, Martinez's lack of explosiveness and production in the passing game are concerns for his long-term future. He will not become a three-down back, instead featuring as a depth running back to work in a committee.

The perfect landing spot for him, as it seems, it's the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin's team lost Najee Harris in free agency, and his role as an early-down back has not been replaced.

Martinez has a similar skill set; with Jaylen Warren working on a bigger role in 2025, he could be the ideal ball carrier for short-yardage situations.

Ad

Mark Morales-Smith from Sports Illustrated also points to the Steelers as a possible landing spot for the Miami running back after the void left by Harris' departure:

"Martinez would not only fill that void but would also be an upgrade. He is physically built to handle a full workload and brings more upside than Harris at this point in his career because he's more explosive and has some big-play ability."

Damien's Martinez's draft stock will see him picked around the start of Day 3, putting him in contention to be a fourth-round pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.