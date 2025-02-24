Damien Martinez NFL Draft projection: 5 best landing spots for Miami Hurricanes RB

Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez is amongst an excellent-looking RB class ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Martinez was productive throughout his collegiate career, with both the Hurricanes and Oregon State before that, and will be looking to put on a show at the NFL Combine this week.

Seen as a mid-round prospect by most analysts, Martinez could massively improve his draft stock with a good Combine performance.

Damien Martinez: 5 best landing spots for Miami Hurricanes RB

NCAA Football: Miami RB Damien Martinez - Source: Imagn

#5 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals may use a mid-round pick to grab Damien Martinez and pair him up with starter Chase Brown.

The Bengals are likely to cut ZacK Moss and Khalil Herbert is due to hit free agency, meaning Martinez could form a solid duo with Brown in Cincy.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Only three teams ran the ball more than Pittsburgh in 2024, and as they're due to lose Najee Harris in free agency, Martinez could be an ideal replacement.

Bleacher Report even has Martinez's NFL comparison as Harris, so he could slide right in alongside Jaylen Warren in the Steelers' backfield for years to come.

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl runners-up Chiefs could do with adding Martinez as they're due to lose Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine in free agency. Kansas City has Isiah Pacheco as a starter but could do with adding another back as their starter suffered injuries for much of 2024.

If the Chiefs bring in Martinez alongside Pacheco it could keep their running back room young and cheap for years to come.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

At the time of writing the Minnesota Vikings only have Ty Chandler and C.J. Ham as options in their backfield with Aaron Jones and Cam Akers due to hit free agency.

Martinez might not be a starting-calibre back from the get-go, but could play in tandem with Chandler in Minnesota. He's also shown excellent consistency at the collegiate level, so could take over as a sole starter with little issue if needed.

#1 - Cleveland Browns

Arguably the best fit for Damien Martinez is with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have been touted to select QB Cam Ward with the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Martinez's quarterback at Miami in 2024.

NCAA Football: Miami QB Cam Ward hands off to RB Damien Martinez - Source: Imagn

Pairing these two back together in the NFL will aid both of their transfers to the next level, and with Cleveland set to lose Nick Chubb and D'Onta Foreman in free agency, Martinez's signing makes sense for the Browns.

