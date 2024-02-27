Damon Arnette net worth: Exploring former NFL CB's wealth in 2024

Damon Arnette was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after playing collegiate football at Ohio State University. However, they released him in November 2021 after he used social media to threaten people and show off a gun.

The last time Arnette was contracted to an NFL team was when the Kansas City Chiefs brought him in on a reserve/futures contract in Jan. 2022. He was cut a few days later after being taken into custody in Las Vegas on suspicion of carrying a hidden weapon without a license, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of prohibited narcotics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What is the Dallas-born cornerback's net worth? According to Spotrac, Arnette's first NFL contract with the Raiders was worth $13.42 million, with a signing bonus of $7.32 million for four years. As part of the agreement, he would also receive an average yearly income of $3.35 million.

Damon Arnette's net worth, as estimated by Marca, is between $1 and $5 million, considering that his first NFL contract was terminated midway through its tenure. The deal he inked with the Las Vegas Raiders after being chosen as the 19th overall choice in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft is largely responsible for his net worth.

Expand Tweet

Will Damon Arnette play in the NFL?

Drafted 19th overall, Ohio State's Damon Arnette surprised many by going so early in the 2020 draft.

When he first came out, Arnette was seen to be an excellent athlete who could operate in zone coverage well in an NFL team's rotation. However, that didn't translate to excellence in the league, and he might have played his final game in the league.

The CB, 27, was taken into custody in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, in January. NFL Network said that he was charged with unauthorized carrying of a firearm and holding onto less than one gram of meth.

Damon Arnette has been arrested before, in August last year. He was also taken into custody, and after entering a guilty plea to reduced misdemeanor counts of assault and brandishing a deadly weapon, he was fined, ordered to perform community service and forfeited his gun.

The judge handling his case warned him that he was not allowed to carry a gun or be around anyone who did. As a result, he was sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

Arnette did not play for any NFL team last season, and it seems likely that he has no possibility of making a return to the league.