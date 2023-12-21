Damontae Kazee Steelers contract: How much is Safety earning in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is a versatile football player and vital to Mike Tomlin's side.

According to Spotrac, Damontae Kazee is currently signed to a two-year, $6,000,000 contract. The contract includes a $1,750,000 signing bonus and total guarantees of $1,750,000. Kazee is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much has Damontae Kazee earned in his career?

Damontae Kazee was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. As a result, Kazee signed a relatively modest contract compared to day one and two draft picks. According to Spotrac, Kazee has earned $9,770,409 in his seven-year NFL career.

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The San Diego State University alum spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, earning $4,772,909. Kazee spent a solitary season with the Dallas Cowboys, earning $1,127,500. Last but not least, Kazee has spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, making $3,870,000 for his efforts.

Damontae Kazee's NFL career timeline

Damontae Kazee was a star at San Diego State, breaking numerous school records during his time there.

The Falcons promptly signed him to a four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $288,922. Kazee spent four years in Atlanta, with his best season coming in 2018 when he led the NFL in interceptions alongside Kyle Fuller and Xavien Howard. Kazee recorded 199 tackles, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles during his time with the Falcons before deciding to test free agency ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Ahead of the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys signed Kazee on a one-year deal to prove his fitness for the Cowboys system. Kazee took the impetus and performed admirably during his sole season in Dallas. The San Diego State University product featured in 17 games (starting 15) and put up a stat line of 54 defensive tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed and two special teams tackles.

Following the 2021 season, Kazee was on the move again, as the versatile Safety signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. Kazee has remained on the Steelers roster since, alternating between starter and backup. At the moment, Kazee is serving a suspension from the NFL for a vicious hit to the head of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The hit resulted in a concussion for the Colts wide receiver, and the league announced that Kazee would be suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season.

D'Andre Swift or Zach Charbonnet? Check out our experts' projections for the right call in Week 15