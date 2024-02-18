Dan Le Batard questions if Tom Brady will be ready for $375,000,000 broadcasting career with FOX

Tom Brady spent 23 seasons in the NFL and became the GOAT in the eyes of analysts and fans alike. Now, the NFL legend winner is moving from the football field to the broadcasting booth. Brady inked a 10-year, $375 million-dollar deal to join FOX Sports in May 2022.

The NFL legend will make his debut in the 2024 season and there have been questions about whether Brady is prepared to take on the new role. Dan Le Batard appeared on "Pablo Torre Finds Out" along with Torre and ESPN's Mina Kimes. Le Batard addressed the challenges Brady might face in the booth during a game:

"Tom Brady I’m sure will have a lot of things to say but not enough time to say them because you are not prepared for how quickly all of that moves when you’ve got 700 sheets of paper in front of you."

Kimes added:

“My concern about Tom Brady the broadcaster is not anything Dan said. It’s that he was going to be bland. That’s why this clip has gotten me intrigued. If he’s willing to criticize quarterback play, he’s not going to be bland.”

The former three-time NFL MVP made headlines last November when talking about the current state of the NFL on Stephen A. Smith's show:

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past."

These comments might have changed how most viewed him as an NFL analyst. He will be joined in the booth by FOX's top play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Brady will replace Greg Olsen, who was the lead color analyst for two seasons at the network.

Why Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers

Tom Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots, winning six Lombardi Trophies in nine appearances. Apple TV+ released a documentary covering the franchise titled 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' this month.

In the documentary, Brady revealed the reason left the Patriots after the 2019 season was due to his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick.

The conditions under the then-head coach became “brutal” and this led to him not re-signing with New England. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, where he won his seventh and final Super Bowl.