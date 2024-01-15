Dan Quinn landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue Cowboys DC for head coaching job

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is one of the hottest names around for a head coaching job in the NFL starting in the 2024 season. Quinn is in his third season in Dallas and could be looking to return to a head coach job.

He held the job with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020, and among his most notable achievements there, he won the NFC in 2016. However, the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI after a huge second-half collapse against the New England Patriots, in which they were leading 28-3 with 17 minutes to go.

Check out three teams that should go after Dan Quinn.

3 times that should hire Dan Quinn as the head coach:

1 - Seattle Seahawks

Quinn already worked with the Seahawks as the defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. He won one Super Bowl with the franchise and, most notably, helped shape the Legion of Boom, the historic defensive back that featured Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

He could replace Pete Carroll, who became an advisor after over a decade as the head coach. He has a great story with the franchise, and he's already considered the favorite to coach there.

2 - Washington Commanders

If you're thinking about a head coach who could lead a complete rebuild throughout the organization while keeping the defense strong, Quinn and the Washington Commanders are a perfect match. He did a great job in Atlanta creating a culture that made the team competitive, and that's exactly what Washington needs after Dan Snyder left the franchise.

They would not be competitive in 2024, but no head coach would do so with this roster. Dan Quinn's hire would help develop the culture, which is a more pressing need.

3 - Las Vegas Raiders

The greatest thing they could do is keep Antonio Pierce, but if Mark Davis does not trust his lack of experience, then Quinn becomes a plausible option. He has a fantastic background in regard to defenses, and the Las Vegas Raiders do have enough pieces on the offense but need some development for their younger guys on the other side of the ball.