D'Andre Swift injury update: Latest on Eagles RB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

D'Andre Swift finds himself on the injury report this week. He's been a bit of a breakout player for fantasy managers, as he's ranked within the top 10 of running backs after expecting to be a committee back with Kenneth Gainwell.

Even with a tough matchup, some managers are dependant on Swift being in the game.

D'Andre Swift injury update

Is D'Andre Swift going to play?

D'Andre Swift has been nursing an ankle injury for a while. He was on the injury report last week due to it and has been added to it once again this week.

He was limited last week before eventually playing and recording 80 yards on 14 attempts. He also caught one pass in an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles star is limited once again this week, but it doesn't appear to be a cause for concern. Many players are banged up this late in the season, but he hasn't missed any time and doesn't appear poised to do so.

He has been active and played in every game the Eagles have this year as they've marched to a 10-1 record right to the top of the NFL standings. They have used Swift to great effect, and he has been a key contributor. Fortunately, it doesn't look as if that's going to stop this week against the San Francisco 49ers.

What happened to D'Andre Swift?

D'Andre Swift's status dropping from Healthy to Questionable yesterday likely caused his fantasy manager's hearts to drop as well. It's never a good sign when a player ends up with an injury, but nothing really happened to Swift.

He made it through the entire game last week despite dealing with the ankle injury. He didn't have to leave due to injury and didn't suffer it on a particular play.

His ankle is a little banged up, and the regular workload of an NFL game causes some issues as well. The good news is that the star running back is practicing in a limited capacity and not being held out entirely.

His status will need to be monitored throughout the week, but it doesn't appear as if Swift has a concerning injury at this point.

When will D'Andre Swift return?

Despite the Questionable tag on his status, all signs point to Swift being active on Sunday. That's good, because the league-leading Eagles have perhaps their toughest test yet with the 49ers on deck.

They're particularly tough against running backs, so even if Swift is healthy, it's a less-than-ideal matchup. Furthermore, the touchdown can't be counted on to save him if he's struggling to get yardage. All goal-line carries go through Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' QB sneak play.

If for some reason Swift cannot play this weekend, which would put a damper on the Eagles' chances of continuing their success, he'd be in line for a Week 14 return against another key matchup: the Dallas Cowboys.

However, it would be a surprise if he's out of the lineup this weekend, given the current information.